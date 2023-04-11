One of the longest-running off-Broadway shows, “Little Shop of Horrors,” is coming to Mounds View High School at the end of April.
Based on a 1960s cult B-movie, the campy dark comedy skirts the edges of satire, horror and science fiction with a terrific rock score by Alan Menken and a clever, tightly written book by Howard Ashman.
Making his inaugural musical directorial debut at Mounds View High School is Matthew van Bruggen, who has worked with several theater arts organizations, including the Minnesota Fringe Festival and Hennepin Theatre Trust. Before accepting the role as director for Mounds View, he was the assistant director at Irondale High School.
Along with musical director Sarah Waller, van Bruggen assembled an incredible cast and crew. “Little Shop of Horrors” is set in Mushnik’s Flower Shop on Skid Row, where the audience finds Seymour, played by senior Jack Nitti, and his coworker Audrey, played by junior Eva Manrodt. After a total eclipse of the sun surprises Seymour with an unusual plant, lives are changed forever when this foul-mouthed, soulful-singing plant turns out to be a carnivore who desires complete world domination.
Sophomore Matthew Hahn commands his corner of Skid Row as shopkeeper Mr. Mushnik. Newcomer Luke Baker-Trinity, a freshman, will make his MVHS stage debut in the role of dentist Orin Scrivello, DDS. The story is narrated by a doo-wop Greek chorus of street urchins, inspired by the girl groups of the ’60s. The urchins are played by sophomores Jayda McAdams, Cali Sidler and Natavia Griffin.
“Audrey II is central to this story and a massive technical challenge,” explained van Bruggen. “Many theater companies spend months creating their puppet. We don’t have that kind of time or resources, so we contacted a local production company that frequently works with high schools and they have a rental set of plants for our use. The plant is a marvel, requiring a puppeteer to live inside for operation, all in sync with offstage vocals.”
The MVHS theater department is more than 130 members strong and produces three shows each year — a fall play, a winter Shakespearean play and a spring musical.
“The talent and creativity that comes out of these high schoolers continues to impress me each and every day!” observed van Bruggen.
Under the direction of Mounds View High School band director Bill Sucha, the pit orchestra is composed of a dozen students from the school’s music departments. They provide the live soundtrack written by the Academy-Award winning duo Howard Ashman and Alan Menken (Disney’s “The Little Mermaid,” “Beauty and the Beast,” and “Aladdin”).
While the musical is a comedy based in science fiction, it is rated PG-13.
“This musical contains mature themes like domestic violence, drug use and a man-eating plant. While sometimes humorous in the storyline, none of these actions are presented as desirable choices; in fact, they are primarily the behaviors of the villain,” van Bruggen said. “While man-eating plants like Audrey II aren’t real, dating violence is a serious problem for both teens and adults. Therefore, our cast members attended a teen-appropriate workshop on healthy relationships presented by the SELF program.”
Why is “Little Shop of Horrors” the most often-produced show of all musicals? van Bruggen has his theories. “The show has lasting appeal because it’s delightful, surprising and weird.”
“Little Shop of Horrors” is showing at the Mounds View High School Auditorium from April 27 through April 30. The Thursday, Friday and Saturday performances begin at 7 p.m. The Sunday performance begins at 1 p.m.
If you are experiencing relationship violence, contact the National Domestic Violence Hotline, 1-800-799-SAFE or visit www.thehotline.org.
