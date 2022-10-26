Jaycie Helmer will be competing for the title of the Pitch-Hit-and Run Competition at the World Series.
Jaycie, a fifth grader at Island Lake Elementary School, will be in the 11-to-12-year-old bracket, and will compete against the other top competitors in the country on Sunday, Oct. 30.
Terry Helmer, Jaycie’s dad and coach, will accompany her to the competition. She will represent the Midwest and the Minnesota Twins.
“The location is to be determined,” Terry said. “It depends on what teams make it to the World Series, so we won’t know where we’re going until the day before we leave.”
“I’ve never watched so much baseball in my life, because I don’t know what city we are going to yet,” Jaycie added. “I’m hoping for a Los Angeles or New York trip.”
Terry said participants in the competition will arrive on Friday, Oct. 28, and there will be a viewing party for Game 1 of the World Series, hosted by Major League Baseball.
“On Saturday, we will attend Game 2 of the World Series and the participants will be brought out on the field to be recognized,” Terry said. “On Sunday, they will do the competition in the stadium, and we will fly back Sunday night.”
The road to the World Series
The Minnesota Twins hosted a local Pitch-Hit-and Run competition at Target Field in June. Jaycie took first place.
“Because she won that one, we got invited to the Midwest regional competition hosted by the Twins in August at CHS field, where the Saint Paul Saints play,” Terry said. “The competition included kids from North Dakota, Canada, Nebraska, Wisconsin and Iowa. The top four scorers out of 17 got invited to compete at the World Series.”
Jaycie said she was nervous at both events.
“When it started, I really didn’t want to do it because I had to get up early,” Jaycie said. “But now, I think it’s really cool that I did it.”
She noted that participants are scored on pitching accuracy, how fast you can run and how far you hit the ball.
Jaycie is a pitcher for the Mounds View 12U fast-pitch softball team and plays shortstop.
“The 12U team was top-tier this year,” Terry said. “They took fourth place in a big national tournament with 168 teams, and they also won a smaller national tournament that was hosted here at Rice Creek Fields in Shoreview.”
One of Jaycie’s biggest supporters is her older brother Silas, a seventh grader at Chippewa Middle School.
“He motivates her, and fetches balls while she is pitching,” Terry said. “He does a lot and is known as ‘the trainer’.”
Terry said Jaycie does very well under pressure, and credits that to wrestling.
“She’s playing basketball this year, but she used to wrestle because she wanted to be like her big brother,” Terry said. “I think that’s where she’s gotten a lot of her confidence and (been) put in the center spotlight.”
In her spare time, Jaycie enjoys spending time with her family, her best friend Archie and hanging out with kids in the neighborhood.
She is looking forward to going to the World Series, but is a little nervous.
“My mom is my comfort, and reminds me that I already made it,” Jaycie said. “So, there’s no pressure on me.”
