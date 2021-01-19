Most Mounds View elementary school students can return to the classroom full time later this month following changes to the state’s Safe Learning Plan.
Gov. Tim Walz announced in December that all elementary schools in Minnesota could open for in-person instruction as early as Jan. 18 with proper restrictions in place. Those restrictions primarily include requiring staff to wear a face shield in addition to a mask and for schools to make biweekly COVID-19 testing available to all staff who interact with students.
The state’s decision to allow elementary schools to reopen was based on increased knowledge about COVID-19 and its spread. State health officials say that children are less susceptible to serious complications from the virus.
Mounds View will reopen its elementary schools to K through third grade students Monday, Jan. 25, and to fourth and fifth grade students Monday, Feb. 8. Superintendent Chris Lennox said that the phased return dates are due to a state requirement.
“The state allows a maximum of three grades to start in-person learning at one time. After a two-week window, schools can welcome additional grades back to school,” he said in a Jan. 8 email to families. “Since our kindergarten students are located in buildings separate from elementary schools, we will be able to start kindergarten at the same time as first, second and third grades.”
K-3 students will have two days off (Jan. 21-22), as will fourth and fifth grade students (Feb. 4-5). Staff will use these as planning days to ensure a smooth and safe transition back to the classroom.
“Our staff will be using this time to collaborate, coordinate and share resources across the district so that we are prepared to support our students in these new learning models through the end of the year,” Lennox said. “By taking this time now, we are confident we can get this right and return students back to school in a sustainable manner for the remainder of the school year.”
Families can opt to have their children continue with distance learning if they do not feel comfortable sending them back to school. Middle and high school students will remain in distance learning for the time being.
“The current expectation from the state is that school districts continue to follow the original guidance provided in the Minnesota Safe Learning Plan,” Lennox said. “We will continue to work with local and state health officials and the Minnesota Department of Education to determine when and under what conditions we will be allowed to bring back middle and high school students to the classroom. As soon as we have this clarity, we will share this information with all families.”
