The Mounds View City Council held a special City Council meeting regarding a petition from residents who took legal action against the city because the petition was found insufficient on Feb. 4.
The petition is in response to the council unanimously voting to pass an amendment to Ordinance 984, to change City Charter language back in December, which could raise property taxes up to 9%. To see the amendment go to https://bit.ly/3vsTk3M.
“This was council initiated and therefore should have automatically gone to the voters,” Mounds View resident Valerie Amundsen stated. “They have been talking about and pushing for this change for years. So, because it really was council initiated, according to MN Statutes 410.12, this issue was technically required to come back to the voters.”
The city received a letter from attorney Jack Perry, representing Mounds View residents Brian and Valerie Amundsen, stating that the city must correct the errors and certify the citizens’ petition as sufficient.
According to the memorandum from City Attorney Scott Riggs, the reason the petition was insufficient is because an appropriate form for a petition was not met. Also, the submitted petition signatures were determined to be unverifiable by the city clerk because birth date signatures were not provided.
Public comment
The council allowed public comment during the Feb. 18 special meeting.
Valerie Amundsen said when the ordinance passed in December, she asked the city staff for guidance for a petition and was told by city staff to go online and look up the Minnesota State Statutes.
“Justice needs to be served here. There’s technicalities that you’re playing into and I feel like you’re not really listening to the will of the people,” Valerie said. “And you’re looking for a way to dispute what we’ve submitted. There’s so many things in the (agenda) packet that are wrong.”
Andrea Shoup explained that regardless of the legal issues that thiscase presents, the city has an ethical responsibility when petitioners ask for guidance.
“My hope is that we can work together as a community and City Council on this and that you’ll listen to the voices of those in your community who clearly would like to see this on the ballot this fall,” Shoup said.
John Lundberg said it’s apparent that the city is continuing to fight against the legality of this petition.
“Regardless if the petition had the exact data or what was legally needed, the point is the citizens don’t agree with the decision that was made here and should be brought to a vote,” Lundberg said. “It’s too big of a deal to not let the people decide. And the fact that you’re not letting them, speaks volumes to the people.”
Bob King said if you follow the letter of the law, you get what you need.
“Don’t tell me the city didn’t provide information. And when you went to the county website, there it was. It’s up to you, not up to the city, to do it,” King said. “Some people want to blame the city and I don’t see that at all. Secondly, not all of the citizens agreed. And thirdly, we’re not going to 9% right away. This is in case something happens down the road.”
Karen Mills said she appreciates the City Council for following the guidance and advice of the city attorney on making decisions that could have legal ramifications and thanked the city for everything they are doing.
City staff and council comments
City Administrator Nyle Zikmund said the City of Mounds View is one of two cities in the state that has a property tax levy cap.
“We’re three or four years away from really going off a cliff,” Zikmund said. “As the council knows, we’ve been deficit spending since the levy cap went in and the choices the council is going to have to make in a few short years is really shutting down the parks and recreation programs, laying off 20% of the public works staff and 15% of the police department. And that’s just to balance the budget.”
According to Riggs, the city did in fact take the necessary steps required by Minnesota Statutes and Minnesota Rules in previously determining the insufficiency of the petition.
Council Member Gary Meehlhouse asked if any of the rules in Chapter 82-05 associated with Minnesota Statute 410.12 are considered optional when putting together a petition and who has the authorization to develop the rules related to Minnesota Statutes?
“They’re not optional,” Riggs responded. “That is what is provided and obligated for petitions in the state of Minnesota,” he added. “The answer to the second question is the Secretary of State proposes those rules that go through a rule-making process. It is publicly noticed and publicly commented on before it is implemented in the Minnesota rules.”
Riggs also said that the rules are there to guide and provide a structure that the city and county can utilize to analyze any petition submitted.
The petitioners did have the option to submit an amended or new petition by Feb. 22 and the city only received the letter from Perry. While not required under Minnesota Statutes, Section 410.12, the city’s options in response to the Perry letter include:
• Consider the Perry letter as an amended petition.
• Consider the Perry letter as a new petition.
• Reaffirm Resolution No. 9547 adopted on Feb. 4, by adopting a new resolution.
• Take no action since the petitioners submitted no new or amended petition with the Perry letter and have missed the deadline by which to submit an amended petition. The city then would wait to see if the petitioners submit a new petition by Tuesday, Feb. 22.
The city unanimously voted to reaffirm the resolution adopted on Feb. 4, finding the petition insufficient. Council Member Mark Beer was not present at the meeting.
“We anticipated we would get an amended petition presented,” Mayor Carol Mueller said.“As we are going through this process, we are following the letter of the law and we are serving the residents of this community as we were elected to do.”
Noelle Olson is editor of the Shoreview Press. She can be reached at shoreviewnews@presspubs.com or
651-407-1229.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.