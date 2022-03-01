Sydney Menne has been selected as a 2022 Brooke Owens Fellow. She is heading to Long Beach, California, this summer for a 12-week summer internship program that pairs students with experts in the aerospace industry.
“When I got the phone call that I was selected as a fellow, it felt like a dream coming true. It was like the gates to my whole future were opening and all of the goals and dreams I have were suddenly being reached,” Menne said. “Everything I had worked so hard to achieve was coming true, and it felt overwhelming — but in an incredible way.”
Menne, a 2019 graduate of Mounds View High School and a junior at the University of North Dakota (UND), is majoring in both mathematics and physics, with a focus in astrophysics.
As a Brooke Owens fellow, Menne will be matched with two mentors this summer — a past fellowship recipient and a leader in the aerospace industry.
The fellowship will also fly Menne to Washington, D.C., for the Brookie Summit, where she will learn about the aerospace industry and meet some prominent people in the field.
“This summer, I will be working at the Virgin Orbit facility in Long Beach and I will be a propulsion engineer for their LauncherOne rocket,” she said. “This means I will be working on the RP-1/LOX liquid rocket engines and the interfaces between propulsion system, the engine and the airplane.” RP-1 is a highly refined kerosene used with liquid oxygen as rocket propellant.
“Virgin Orbit launches its LauncherOne rockets from the wing of a 747 aircraft known as Cosmic Girl,” she added.
Menne explained that she has been involved with research in physics since her first semester at UND. She assisted a professor with research in astrophysics and has done much independent research in astrophysics, particle physics and, more recently, nuclear physics.
She has also done research through a NASA Summer Research Fellowship, examining stellar and supernovae data from various catalogs.
Menne said her involvement with the UND Advanced Rocketry Team sparked her interest in rocketry. She is now an officer for the team, which competes annually in the NASA Student Launch competition.
“I’ve always loved science and math, especially the good challenge that can come with it, and being around planes my whole life, I knew that the aerospace industry was fascinating to me and I wanted to be more involved with it,” she said.
Menne said she went to UND for its commercial aviation program and got her pilot’s license at the Anoka County Blaine airport before attending college.
“Once I was in my commercial aviation classes at UND, I found myself missing the problem-solving that went into more science- and math-heavy fields, which I was not getting in my aerospace classes,” she said.
Menne recalled that her high school biology teacher, Mark Johnson, recognized that she liked math and science and encouraged her to take physics her junior year.
“I loved it, and because of that, I was able to take an additional, more advanced physics class my senior year. It was by far my favorite class I had ever taken,” Menne said.
Her high school physics teacher, Jacob Hairrell, expanded her interest in physics.
“Mr. Hairrell was the reason I knew I was interested in physics going into college, and the reason I took two introductory classes. He would always tell me about the cool things you could do with a degree in physics, and he made the class super interesting and fun,” Menne said.
She is now a busy college student and is involved in many activities. She presently serves or has served as:
• NASA STEM Ambassador through the North Dakota NASA Space Grant Consortium.
• Treasurer for the Advanced Rocketry Club.
• Secretary for the Big Event — a student organization where members volunteer in the community and organize the biggest community service day in the region every year.
• Vice-president of the Honors Program Student Organization.
• Founder and president of the UND Nordic ski club.
Menne also volunteers at Stable Days Youth Ranch in East Grand Forks, North Dakota.
“It’s a local nonprofit ranch, and I help out weekly with the barn chores, most of which consist of working with the horses, and I love horseback riding,” she said. “Before coming to North Dakota, I would go much more frequently, and I did hunter-jumpers. Now, I’m glad to have found a local place where I can still be around horses and occasionally ride, too.”
Menne also loves cross-country skiing, which is the reason why she started the Nordic Ski Club at UND. “I raced in high school, but now mostly just do it for fun with occasional community races,” she said.
Menne also enjoys hiking. For the past two years, she has taken road trips during spring break with her friends, and hiked at more than a dozen national parks.
Menn’s mother, Linda Menne, of Shoreview, explained that when her daughter told her about the Brooke Owens Fellowship, she didn’t know what it really meant.
When Linda found out that more than 1,000 students — many from Ivy League schools and top research institutions worldwide — applied for the fellowship and only 51 were chosen for the 12-week internship, she realized how amazing this is for her daughter.
“I don’t know how she has all this time to do everything she does, but Sydney has just blown me away with the accomplishments she has made,” Linda said. “I’m very proud of her, and can’t wait to see where her path ends up in life.”
After she graduates from UND, Menne plans to go to graduate school to get her Ph.D. studying either aerospace engineering or nuclear physics.
She said she is honored to be selected as a Brooke Owens Fellow and hopes it will help with her future aspirations.
“I would love to work in the aerospace industry, doing research or work as an engineer. I love planes, but rocketry and space fascinate me too,” Menne said. “I guess the best way to put it is that one day, I’d like to be a real ‘rocket scientist,’ and I guess that day is coming closer than I could have ever dreamed, thanks to my internship this summer.”
