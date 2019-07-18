DULUTH — Mounds View High School alumna Rebecca Nara, 20, received a serious brain injury after falling while rock climbing at Gooseberry Falls State Park July 13.
Nara fell and hit her head on rocks below, according to her CaringBridge site. She had no broken bones. She was airlifted to St. Mary's Hospital in Duluth.
She fell from the lower falls, about 30 feet, just after 7 p.m., according to the Lake County Sheriff's Office.
She was unconscious and on a breathing tube until July 16, when medical tests confirmed she had died, according to posts on CaringBridge. Nara was a registered organ donor and it is expected 40 people will receive donations from her.
Sara Marie Moore
