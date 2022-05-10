Mosquitoes: What’s bugging you?

Mosquitoes kill more human beings than any other species on earth.
Mosquitoes are not only a nuisance but are capable of spreading diseases.
Alex Carlson, public affairs manager at the Metropolitan Mosquito Control District (MMCD), gave a Zoom presentation on mosquitoes at the Shoreview Environmental Quality Committee speaker series April 20.
“The Minnesota mosquito has been referred to as our state bird,” Carlson said. “There are actually 3,000 species of mosquitoes worldwide, and here in Minnesota we have about 52 species.”
Approximately 15 of those 52 species are bite humans or are considered a public health concern.
Carlson said to understand mosquito control, it helps to understand the mosquito life cycle.
“Mosquitoes have biological sensors that can detect where water is going to be,” Carlson said. “They’re heavily reliant on standing waters. The most common species we have lay their eggs on the edges of a pond or a swamp. When the rain comes in, it washes the eggs into the water, and that’s where they hatch and the larvae emerges.”
“Eggs can survive unhatched for up to seven years, which is mind-blowing,” he added.
Carlson said the most common mosquito in Minnesota is the summer flood water mosquito, or the Aedes vexans.
“It’s a rainwater mosquito,” Carlson said. “So when the rain comes, their eggs hatch and they’re in the water a couple of days and then they emerge. That’s why we always see the most high mosquito activity about a week or so after a heavy rainfall. ”
According to Carlson, the mosquito that MMCD is most concerned with is the Culex mosquito. It is the primary vector of the West Nile virus, which is the most common mosquito-borne disease in Minnesota.
Another common mosquito in Minnesota is the Coquillettidia perturbans, or cattail, mosquito.
The cattail mosquito is really a unique species in Minnesota because they only emerge once a year right around the Fourth of July. They lay their eggs in the fall, hatch in winter and then attach to the roots of cattails.
“They’re a little bit bigger, and they’re very aggressive human-biting mosquitoes,” Carlson said. “That’s why Fourth of July picnics can get swarmed so quickly.”
The tree hole mosquito, or Aedes triseriatus, is also a concern of the MMCD because this species can carry La Crosse encephalitis, another mosquito-borne disease.
“It gets its name because it enjoys warm, dark areas like tree holes, waste tires and stuff like that, where it usually reproduces,” Carlson said.
Carlson noted that one female can produce 1.3 billion mosquitoes in less than a month from her reproduction cycle.
“Obviously, all the mosquitoes don’t survive and not all the eggs will hatch, but this kind of goes to show you that given the right conditions, mosquitoes can really flourish,” Carlson said. “We have our work cut out for us. We do our best to keep the population in check and make areas where a lot of (people live) livable.”
The habitat of the mosquito includes permanent water, floodwaters and containers.
“The main thing mosquitos need is standing, shallow waters,” Carlson said. “We have a lot of lakes, but lakes are not the primary mosquito habitat because they’re big, the water is not shallow and there’s predators that will eat the mosquito.”
Carlson said people create a lot of mosquito habitats when they leave things outside like garbage containers, buckets, tires and birdbaths.
Carlson recommends people check their yards after a rainfall and make sure rainwater is not being collected.
“We’ve found mosquito larvae in a bottle cap that was filled with water,” he said. “They’ll find any water and reproduce.”
Carlson said at the main mission of the MMCD is to protect people from mosquito-borne diseases including West Nile virus, Jamestown Canyon virus, Eastern equine encephalitis (EEE), La Crosse encephalitis and dog heartworm.
The most common is the West Nile virus. In 2021, there were a few cases in the Twin Cities area but no deaths.
“The Culex mosquito is the most likely vector of this, and is a species that mainly feeds on birds but also does feed on human beings and horses from time to time,” Carlson said. “And that’s how the disease spread.”
Eastern equine encephalitis (EEE) is a rare mosquito-borne disease and typically affects horses. Carlson noted that there hasn’t been a human case in Minnesota, but there have been horse cases.
Carlson said that La Crosse encephalitis is a disease that primarily affects children. The vertebrate hosts are chipmunks, squirrels, raccoons and other small mammals.
“La Crosse mosquito doesn’t usually fly far from its hatch site,” Carlson said. “It’s pretty rare, and there hasn’t been a La Crosse case in the past couple of years, but it can be very harmful if it does impact children.”
According to Carlson, the Jamestown Canyon virus is found in spring mosquitoes. There were 23 human cases in Minnesota in 2019 and no human cases reported in 2020.
“I believe there were a few in 2021, but not many,” Carlson said.
Dog heartworm is transmitted by the summer floodwater mosquito. A vaccine is available for pets.
According to Carlson, the MMCD practices integrated pest management by identifying species, abundance and location.
“Mosquito control decisions should be driven by surveillance and monitoring … there is a lot of steps being done to control mosquitoes in the least toxic way possible,” Carlson said.
A Technical Advisory Board (TAB) reviews MMCD practices annually. TAB members include representatives from the University of Minnesota, state agencies like the Department of Health and the Department of Natural Resources, and federal agencies like the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service and Environmental Protection Agency.
The TAB monitors wetlands for the presence of mosquito larvae and uses mosquito traps and sweet net collections for adult mosquitoes.
Larval samples are identified to determine if there are species present that merit treatment. Adult samples are identified, in part, to determine if there are disease vectors present in an area.
According to Carlson, the three primary methods the MMCD focuses on are larval control, adult mosquito control and efforts to reduce breeding habitat.
“Dry granules are applied directly to standing water via helicopter, backpack or hand spreader,” Carlson said. “Larval control materials are specific to mosquito larvae and not toxic to any other species.”
The adult control materials the MMCD uses are synthetic pyrethroids (permethrin, sumithrin, resmethrin, etc.).
Carlson said these materials are applied to barrier vegetation via backpack to target emerging mosquitoes and dispersed via truck or ATV as “cold fog” UTV treatments to target actively flying mosquitoes. He noted that very small amounts are used, and the MMCD has never done aerial application of adulticides.
Carlson gave tips for people to keep mosquitoes at bay around their homes and on themselves. (see sidebar)
“Mosquitoes are most active right around sunset,” Carlson said. “So if you can, go inside during that time and come back out when they’ve had their fill.”
People can sign up for email alerts to be notified about adult mosquito control activity. Scheduled treatments are also found on the MMCD website. Contact MMCD if you have concerns about anything related to its programs or to report a breeding site or high mosquito annoyance. Visit the website at www.MMCD.org.
Shoreview Press Editor Noelle Olson can be reached at shoreviewnews@presspubs.com or 651-407-1229.
