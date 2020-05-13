A nearly year-long drug investigation ended after officials found illegal drugs worth an estimated $615,000 in a Shoreview apartment last Friday.
Officials from the Anoka-Hennepin Narcotics and Violent Crimes Task Force said that on May 8, agents seized 111 pounds of methamphetamine and 3.5 pounds of cocaine while raiding the apartment. The case has been under investigation since June 2019, and officials have relied on the help of a confidential informant.
30-year-old Omar Damacio Ruiz Penaloza, of Inver Grove Heights, was inside the apartment at the time. According to a complaint filed in Ramsey County District Court on Monday, he was wearing black gloves, which are often worn to avoid burning when handling large quantities of methamphetamine.
Agents found roughly 49 pounds of methamphetamine in PVC pipes inside a suitcase in the apartment, as well as another approximate 30 pounds in PVC pipes in a second suitcase. They found more meth, in addition to the 3.5 pounds of cocaine, in plastic bags throughout the unit.
Penaloza was arrested at the scene. He is charged with two counts of first-degree drug possession with the intent to sell and faces a maximum sentence of 40 years in prison and/or a $1 million fine. He made his first court appearance Tuesday morning and is scheduled to make his next on June 4.
