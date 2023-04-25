The Shoreview Moms on the Run group is starting its spring and summer training program.

“We offer a learn-to-run/return-to-run program that helps athletes build up to their first 5K distance or race,” said Becky Collins, franchise owner of the Shoreview Moms on the Run. “Our interval training plan for experienced runners is designed to maximize their fitness levels and help improve speed and endurance.”

