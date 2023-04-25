The Shoreview Moms on the Run group is starting its spring and summer training program.
“We offer a learn-to-run/return-to-run program that helps athletes build up to their first 5K distance or race,” said Becky Collins, franchise owner of the Shoreview Moms on the Run. “Our interval training plan for experienced runners is designed to maximize their fitness levels and help improve speed and endurance.”
The five classes offered per week are as follows:
•Interval training — 6:30 p.m. Monday and Wednesday at Snail Lake Park.
•Morning intervals — 6:30 a.m. Tuesday and Thursday at Vadnais-Sucker Lake Park.
•Sunrise run — 6:30 a.m. at Vadnais-Sucker Lake Park.
•Endurance run — 8 a.m. Saturday at Vadnais-Sucker Lake Park.
Moms on the Run offers classes year round. There are flexible enrollment options from unlimited plans to class pass packages and monthly subscription plans. The group training programs are designed by the Moms on the Run national fitness director, Olympian Carrie Tollefson.
“Our programs are designed to improve your metabolism and cardiovascular fitness,” Collins said. “For people who have never run before, it’s designed where you start off with mostly walking intervals for 30 seconds to a minute, two minutes, three minutes and repeat that over for a 30-minute period. And then over the course of 18 weeks you’ll gradually build up; each week you’re doing a little more running and a little bit less walking at the end of the 18 weeks.”
According to Collins, Moms on the Run was started by Karissa Johnson of Forest Lake in 2008.
“She was a fitness instructor and was working with several women who wanted to get outside and start running after having children,” Collins said. “She is the CEO of the franchise, and it just grew out of control. What it is today is certainly not what she envisioned when she started it.”
Moms on the Run has approximately 50 locations across the U.S. There are 25 members in the Shoreview group, which Collins joined in 2010, its first year.
“We have women from Arden Hills, Vadnais Heights, North Oaks and Centerville,” Collins said. “We do more than just run. We have a lot of events like ice cream socials, coffee walks and go out to dinner. We used to do a retreat every year with our group, and might get that started up again.”
The mission statement of Moms on the Run is, “Inspire and transform women through a healthy lifestyle of fitness, fun and friendship.”
“We really want to build community fitness,” Collins said. “You do develop bonds and friendships with the other ladies, and that keeps you coming back.”
