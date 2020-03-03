Rep. Kelly Moller invites community members to an upcoming event to discuss issues surrounding immigration as presented in two books by Minnesota authors.
At the Shoreview Library April 8, Moller will host “From Other Countries to Minnesota: A Community Conversation on Immigration,” a book-club style discussion about “From Seven Rivers to Ten Thousand Lakes” by Preeti Mathur and “From Somalia to Snow” by Hudda Ibrahim.
Both authors will be present for the conversation, as will other special guests like Rep. Kaohly Her (DFL-St. Paul), who immigrated to the U.S. from a Thai refugee camp at age 4, and Michele Garnett McKenzie, deputy director of the Advocates for Human Rights.
To be fully immersed in the conversation, attendees are encouraged to read one or both books prior to the event, although it’s not a requirement for attendance. Both books are available for loan through the Ramsey County Library system and for sale from a variety of online retailers.
