In Minnesota, few things are more synonymous with summer than mosquitoes. Fortunately, those in the seven-county Metropolitan Mosquito Control District (MMCD) have been getting a break from those tiny pests for more than 60 years.
Since 1958, MMCD has been fine-tuning mosquito control in an area which now encompasses more than 3 million residents. The days of spraying clouds of chemicals — which target adult mosquitoes— are a thing of the past here. Instead, control efforts are aimed at mosquito larvae in the ponds, ditches, swamps and other stagnant waters where they develop.
Each of more than 200,000 such sites in the district is classified by factors such as location, size, depth, duration of water retention and even the type of mosquitoes that breed there. Treatments are then tailored to site characteristics, rainfall and data collected by on-the-ground monitoring.
That data collection process is what Alex Carlson, MMCD public relations coordinator, refers to as “surveillance.” Mosquito control would probably grind to a halt without it. “Surveillance is one of the first steps of our integrated pest management program,” he said.
What the public may not know is that surveillance takes multiple forms and is conducted nearly year-round. In the fall, MMCD field technicians survey in certain areas for larvae of one variety, the “cattail mosquito.” Their larvae overwinter, unlike most mosquito varieties. In spring and summer, technicians disperse almost daily in their familiar white and green trucks to retrieve samples of larvae. Also, throughout the summer they set traps and use nets to collect adult mosquitoes, canvassing for varieties known to transmit diseases to humans.
The larvicides used by MMCD are known as methoprene, spinosad, and Bacillus thuringiensis var. israelensis (Bti). Carlson explains they are all compounds that interrupt the development between larval and adult stages and “don’t harm non-target insects, pets or humans.” In fact, spinosad and Bti are derived from naturally occurring bacteria. All are applied in dry, pelletized form and are relatively short-lived in the environment.
Carlson underscores how heavily environmental concerns weigh in the decision-making process: “The most common misperception is probably how much research and data goes into every decision that MMCD makes. We consider a lot of factors before making a treatment, and choose the most environmentally friendly method to do it.”
Helicopters take to the skies in May to begin applying pellets to larger water-collecting basins. These products are designed to deliver insecticides quickly and have a rapid impact on developing larvae. Smaller sites are usually treated on foot by field technicians.
Additional applications occur over the course of the season as needed, which may be as often as every major rain event.
Results are generally good, according to Carlson: “[Treatments are] 80 to 100 percent effective, depending on the site.” He explains that since the MMCD encompasses such a large area, it can achieve better mosquito suppression by utilizing widespread larval control. This is in contrast to spraying for adult mosquitoes, which is more localized and doesn’t account for their ability to travel miles from their source.
But while modern mosquito control efforts may concentrate on the larval stages, that doesn’t mean they never use sprays. When surveillance discovers certain disease-carrying varieties, MMCD personnel will apply insecticides such as Permethrin via backpack sprayer in order to kill adult mosquitoes.
Varieties of particular concern are those that have the potential to transmit devastating diseases like LaCrosse encephalitis, Eastern equine encephalitis (fatal in 30% of cases), and West Nile virus. Carlson credits MMCD’s surveillance and control measures in part for the fact that Minnesota reported zero cases of West Nile in 2020.
In addition to rigorous mosquito control, the MMCD conducts monitoring of ticks and tick-borne diseases. Specifically, deer ticks and the locally rare Lone Star tick have the potential to spread a variety of diseases like babesiosis, Lyme disease, and ehrlichiosis.
MMCD also treats select rivers annually with Bti for biting gnats. Media attention has been focused recently on biting gnat concentrations in the south metro area, which Carlson describes as “no public health risk, really, just a nuisance.”
More information about the work of the Metropolitan Mosquito Control District, including daily helicopter activity updates and interactive maps, can be found at its website, mmcd.org.
