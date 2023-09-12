Merrick Inc., a nonprofit located in Vadnais Heights, is expanding its program later this fall.
“Beginning in November, our new expanded program will be having a therapy dog,” said John Wayne Barker, executive director. “That’s unique in the state of Minnesota, and something we’re excited about bringing to the program.”
Merrick has been providing day services to adults with intellectual or developmental disabilities in Ramsey County since 1964. It offers a mix of life enrichment, work and self-advocacy options to its clients.
According to Barker, Merrick is the largest day program in Ramsey County. It has a 59-year history of leadership in person-centered planning, self-advocacy, meaningful work options, community inclusion, operational excellence and continuous innovation.
The life enrichment site opened in November 2022. Barker said clients from North St. Paul and the Labore Road site moved into the 17,000-square-foot space on Willow Lake Boulevard. The current enrollment is 100 clients. The nonprofit’s goal is to support 40 additional clients by April 1, 2024.
The new expansion will include specialized studios, pottery and painting, crafts, music, sewing/science and a sensory room.
“As a nonprofit, we offer two buckets of service and one is life enrichment, which is anything but work,” Barker said. “The whole idea is these life enrichment activities will either improve, maintain or slow the decline of mental, physical and emotional health, and that’s our expanded program that will soon be serving 140 people.”
He noted the expansion will better serve Merrick’s clients.
“We have over 100 people on our wait list, and I said to management, ‘You need to figure out how to serve those people and do it soon,’” Barker said. “We came across that space and we’re fortunate enough to take over the lease from a previous tenant; we put in about $300,000 of renovations to make it as safe, functional and pleasant as our Labore Road site.”
According to Barker, Merrick’s charitable gambling is the largest in the state with 25 sites. “It will probably exceed $70 million in sales this year, and that sounds like a lot until you understand the state of Minnesota takes three cents for every one penny we earn, so it’s pretty regressive taxing on charitable gambling … which is unfortunate,” he said.
Barker noted Merrick’s mission is to empower adults with disabilities through vocational and social opportunities and to guide them toward realizing their goals and dreams.
“Except for a cognitive disability, people with disabilities are more like us than not like us,” Barker said. “The only difference is their cognitive disability impacts their skills of independent living or activities of daily living, and that’s where nonprofits and human service agencies like Merrick come into play as we fill that gap. We help support them in those areas so that they can have a meaningful life.”
Merrick’s work services program is located at 3210 Labore Road in Vadnais Heights. The life enrichment program is located at 1239 Willow Lake Road Blvd., Suite 101 in Vadnais Heights.
