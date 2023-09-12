Merrick Inc., a nonprofit located in Vadnais Heights, is expanding its program later this fall.

“Beginning in November, our new expanded program will be having a therapy dog,” said John Wayne Barker, executive director. “That’s unique in the state of Minnesota, and something we’re excited about bringing to the program.”

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.