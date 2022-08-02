Meet the new pastor at Peace Community of Faith

Jason Steffenhagen is settling into his new job as pastor of Peace Community of Faith Church in Shoreview.
“I love teaching, and I’ve worked in higher education for 16 years,” Steffenhagen said. “My hope is to build on the foundation of who we’ve been and then have a shared vision of who we want to be and move into that.”
Steffenhagen grew up west of the Twin Cities, received a Bachelor of Arts at Bethel University, a Master of Arts in theological studies at Lee University, and a doctor of ministry at Bethel Seminary.
Steffenhagen’s ministry experience includes serving as associate minister at The Well, a United Methodist Church in Rosemount; associate campus pastor at Bethel University; and assistant director of discipleship at Lee University in Cleveland, Tennessee.
He lives in New Brighton with his wife Michelle and two sons Mateios and Michneyder.
“I have two dogs — Oliver and Blu, who I absolutely adore,” Steffenhagen said. “They are two of my best friends.”
Steffenhagen grew up playing baseball and was a pitcher for the Bethel University baseball team for four years. Now he helps coach his sons’ sports teams.
“We keep really busy with the football season, baseball season and basketball in the winter,” he said.
In the wintertime, Steffenhagen and his neighbors make a hockey rink on a pond surrounding their backyards.
“I put up the lights and other neighbors put up the nets,” he said. “We shovel the hockey rink and the kids play hockey all winter long under the lights, which is pretty cool.”
The family enjoys hanging out with friends in their neighborhood and participating in the community.
“My wife and I are pretty active. We like to go mountain biking and do a date day where we work out and then we find a restaurant and eat outside. We enjoy doing the healthy thing and then the reward thing.”
Steffenhagen said he became a pastor because people are what matters most.
“I love walking alongside people and learning from their story, and also recognizing that part of my role is to help them grow,” he said. “When people have that ‘AHA’ moment or one of those light bulb-type moments, sometimes it’s just putting language in something they’ve always felt in their gut. Those moments are so powerful.”
He said the Bible is meant to be something we dance with and wrestle with, and is relevant in today’s world. With all of the polarization in our world, with all of the conflict especially in the U.S. with so much division, the Bible has much to say about what we are experiencing.
Steffenhagen’s vision for Peace Community of Faith is that it should be a place where people feel a sense of belonging and transformation.
“All people are made in God’s image and are worthy of love,” he said. “We invite all to participate in God’s Kingdom, and be open to truly being transformed by God’s Spirit of love, joy and justice.”
His favorite Bible verse is Roman’s 12:2.
“The short version of it is, ‘Be transformed by renewing your mind or changing the way you think.’ I love the idea of renewing your mind and changing the way you think, because it’s both something that we have to do but that change is part of our dance with God.”
Steffenhagen said the church is asking the question, “Who are we becoming as a church, and how do we talk about who we are?”
“We want to be a home for the spiritually curious who are looking for a path or a community,” he said.
“We also want to be a home for the
religiously entrenched who are looking for a generous or inclusive space.”
Steffenhagen became the pastor at Peace Community of Faith on May 1 and said he’s looking forward to the future.
“We’re trying to do the humble work of doing a lot of good,” Steffenhagen said. “Anyone wanting to partner with people and be about the work of reconciliation, want to grow, include people, love others and be about the work of justice in the world, we have a home for you at Peace.”
For more information on Peace Community of Faith Methodist Church, go to https://peaceumc.com/.
Shoreview Editor Noelle Olson can be reached by emailing shoreviewnews@presspubs.com or calling 651-407-1229.
