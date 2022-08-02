Meet the new pastor at Peace Community of Faith

Pastor Jason Steffenhagen at Peace Community of Faith Church

 Noelle Olson | Press Publications

Jason Steffenhagen is settling into his new job as pastor of Peace Community of Faith Church in Shoreview.

“I love teaching, and I’ve worked in higher education for 16 years,” Steffenhagen said. “My hope is to build on the foundation of who we’ve been and then have a shared vision of who we want to be and move into that.”

