For the first time in 26 years, there is a new mayor in town.
Former City Council member and now Mayor Sue Denkinger describes herself as an objective listener who is fair and partial.
“I know Sue will be a great mayor,” former Mayor Sandy Martin said. “She will continue to listen to all points of view, study all the staff recommendations and make sure her decision is best for the community.”
Denkinger grew up in the Macalester Groveland area of St. Paul and has four siblings.
“My folks were both from South Dakota,” Denkinger said. “My mom was a college-educated teacher and my dad was an electrical engineer and worked for General Mills and Univac.”
When she was in her teens, she volunteered her time singing at a nursing home. “I would go there every week, and I remember those seniors tapping their feet and it was something they looked forward to,” she said.
This was the beginning of her community service. When she was 16, she won the St. Paul Outstanding Youth award. “I remember I got to meet the mayor,” she said.
Denkinger graduated from Our Lady of Peace High School and got a voice scholarship from the University of Minnesota. She studied there for one year and then went to St. Cloud State University. But then something changed her life forever — she got called to jury duty.
“I was 19 and called as a juror for the Wounded Knee trial,” she said. “I got interviewed and was selected as a juror. For a 19-year-old, that's a big deal — and the trial lasted nine months. We were sequestered, and it ended in a mistrial. I can't tell you what an impactful experience it was.”
After that, she decided not to go back to school and got a job at West Publishing — which later became Thomson Reuters. “They were a great company to work for,” she said.
When she was 41, she went back to school as a working mother and is a magna cum laude graduate of Augsburg University with a Bachelor of Arts in communications/public relations and advertising. She also got her Master of Business Administration at Augsburg.
“My daughters and I graduated the same year,” she laughed. “Kelly from high school, Diana from Hamline University and me from Augsburg. That was really fun.”
Getting a degree opened doors for Denkinger at Thomson Reuters.
She retired in 2016 after 40-plus years of working at Thomson Reuters. She had over 23 years in leadership positions, including:
• SAP (enterprisewide software) deployment executive.
• Global business process owner.
• Senior director of U.S. Legal Customer Service organization with locations in Minnesota; Manila, Philippines; and Sydney, Australia.
• Project management roles.
• Editorial and manufacturing/production planning.
“It was just a wonderful career, and I went to a number of different places and learned a lot about different things,” she said.
Denkinger moved to Shoreview 32 years ago and became involved with the community.
“I coached T-ball and basketball one year,” she laughed. “Being a mom came first.”
She applied to the Economic Development Authority and was chosen by the City Council to be on the committee. Later, she ran for City Council.
“I never thought of running for office, and Mayor Martin asked me if I would consider running for City Council,” she said. “I had just retired in 2016 and I thought, 'Yeah, I could do that.' Much to my surprise, I won.”
Here is what Denkinger is most proud of during her City Council tenure:
• Housing initiatives and policies including:
• Completing a comprehensive Shoreview housing study to give the city direction on where to focus its housing programs and initiatives.
• Developing a tenant protection policy.
• Working with developers to incorporate affordable units into “market-rate” projects before the city had an inclusionary housing policy.
• Creating a subsequent inclusionary housing policy.
• Expanding the qualifications of both home improvement loan and down payment assistance programs to assist both current and future residents.
• Part of this included a manufactured housing loan program, as they qualify differently. These policies assist new and existing residents to maintain their properties, preserve existing affordable housing and provide assistance to qualifying residents to purchase housing in Shoreview.
• Small business assistance during COVID.
“The city provided Small Business Emergency Program grants to qualifying businesses to help them stay in business — this was important, as the city authorized it ahead of any COVID relief packages simply because these businesses are important to our residents and the city,” Denkinger said. “There were two rounds of these grants, and all businesses who received them survived. More than one business owner who received a grant shared that they would not have survived without the assistance.”
Denkinger said she never planned on running for mayor.
“It took me a long time to decide, and the more I thought about it, I decided to run,” Denkinger said.
The first order of business for Denkinger is working with the City Council to fill her City Council seat (see related story, Page 12).
“We also have more work to do on affordable housing, and we have some big developments coming up,” she said. “I take this job very seriously and I really appreciate the trust people had in voting for me. Our focus is what's important to our community.”
One thing you may not know about Shoreview's new mayor is that she is a musician. She plays the piano and guitar.
“I always thought I would get into music, and so did everybody else,” she said. “I got a job singing with a band and I found out within days that I was pregnant with my first child. I've also sung at many weddings and funerals.”
Denkinger has two daughters — Diana and Kelly and three grandkids — Daxton, Quinn and Maeve. Her son Billy passed away when he was an infant.
Her hobbies include gardening, traveling, the arts, playing the piano, guitar, singing and spending time with family and friends.
Denkinger will continue Martin's tradition by having “meet with the mayor” office hours from 3 to 5 p.m. on Tuesdays at Shoreview City Hall in the council chambers.
“We've got a great structure in place here with a great city staff, and it's really important to have a continuity of leadership,” she said. “It was difficult to think of stepping into her role because she is so good at it. I feel I can deliver the things that people in Shoreview are looking for. I just love this city.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.