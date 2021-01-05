The Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) has announced it is seeking Minnesotans’ feedback on how to continue progress toward the goal of distributing the initial supply of COVID-19 vaccine in a way that saves the most lives and puts us on a path to ending the crisis brought on by the pandemic as quickly as possible.
The limited initial supply of COVID-19 vaccine means there is not enough for everyone who needs it. The state must therefore determine a process that ensures fair, equitable, and effective distribution of the vaccine. As Minnesota health officials work with a wide range of partners to distribute the first small shipments of COVID-19 vaccines to health care workers and long-term care residents and staff (in “Phase 1a” of vaccine distribution), they continue planning for the larger shipments of vaccine expected in the coming weeks and months.
Minnesota is following federal recommendations to start vaccine distribution with the people who are most likely to get COVID-19 and those most at risk of serious complications. Minnesotans can provide feedback about part of this process to the state’s COVID-19 Vaccine Allocation Advisory Group. The advisory group includes health care experts from across the state who review guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP) about who should get the vaccine first, and make detailed recommendations for how to apply the guidelines in Minnesota to the Minnesota Department of Health (MDH).
Minnesotans may provide feedback about how to implement ACIP’s guidelines in Minnesota through the MDH website: Minnesota COVID-19 Vaccine Allocation Advisory Group. Ultimately, Gov. Walz makes the final decisions about COVID-19 vaccine distribution. But those decisions are based on advice from public health experts at MDH and the Vaccine Allocation Advisory Group, whose advice will be informed by public feedback.
The group met Dec. 30, and will meet again on Jan. 11 to discuss distribution of vaccine for frontline essential workers and Minnesotans age 75 and older (in “Phase 1b” of vaccine distribution). The group will deliver its final recommendations to Gov. Walz. Public feedback submitted via the website by 5 p.m. on Jan. 7, will be provided to the advisory group ahead of their Jan. 11 meeting.
About the covid-19 vaccine allocation advisory group
MDH convenes the COVID-19 Vaccine Allocation Advisory Group after new federal recommendations have been made that need to be adapted for Minnesota, as well as any time they need to provide information to the group.
MDH identifies advisory group members in consultation with the Governor’s office and other advisory group members. Initial members were convened in September, and more members were added in December as the group moved to consider recommendations for the next phase of vaccine allocation (Phase 1b). New members brought expertise in ethics, health equity, economics, and labor and industry.
The advisory group’s goal is to have equitable distribution of the limited COVID-19 vaccine supply in a way that has the most significant positive impact on health.
Agendas and minutes from advisory group meetings will be posted to the website by early next week. Going forward, meeting minutes and agendas will be posted within a few days of each meeting of the group.
The advisory group is made up of statewide representatives of leading care providers; bioethicists; state, local, and tribal public health representatives; health care associations; and health care experts serving diverse community groups.
