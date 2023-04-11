McMillan and Oliver’s to expand parking

A new parking lot is coming to serve the McMillan apartments and Oliver’s restaurant.
McMillan Group II LLC has submitted several applications to redevelop the single-family home property at 3529 Rice Street to accommodate 49 parking spaces.
According to Senior Planner Allison Eddins, the city received comments from residents from the Rustic Place neighborhood. One resident asked if the applicant will be required to replace the trees that will be removed. The neighbor directly to the north did not have concerns with the project but did want to ensure that fencing and landscaping will be required along the property lines. A third neighbor expressed concerns about the maintenance of the fencing and landscape buffer and about the parking lot lights being fitted with shields.
“A 6-foot tall privacy fence will have to be installed along the northern property line and the western property line,” Eddins said. “The applicant is proposing to plant 17 new trees. These will be a mixture of cedar and spruce, so these will be the evergreen trees, and 10 new trees will be planted along the western property line. Again, that same mix of evergreen trees, and then 6 new trees will be planted within the parking lot itself.”
Eddins noted that five new parking lot lights would be installed. The older lights will be replaced.
“These new lights will be required to have shields on them, and these shields are designed to direct the light downward so that way it’s not creating a glare on neighboring properties,” Eddins said.
Residents from the Rustic Place neighborhood expressed concerns over the expansion during a public hearing at a recent City Council meeting.
Marcia Figus has lived in the neighborhood for 50 years and is directly behind the proposed parking lot.
“What has happened that now they need 49 parking places?” Figus said. “The number of seats in the restaurant has not increased, the number of apartments in the apartment building has not increased and yet they need 49. Do they really need that much?”
Michael Mergens of the McMillan Group indicated that added parking is necessary due to the continued high leasing of the apartments and the success of Oliver’s.
“Oliver’s has been everything that anybody who thought about it dreamed it could be,” Mergens said. “It is a tremendous asset for this community. It is visited far and wide. It is not just the local community, it is this entire region. It is a meeting place for a lot of people for work. You know what happens when it’s a meeting place, everybody drives their own car.”
Figus also noted that the pine trees do nothing for the privacy for the residents.
“Have them put in spruce trees that will give them a better buffer, because it’s no privacy whatsoever to those people,” Figus said. “And you need a caveat such as a guarantee that these trees will live more than a year. They started putting mulch there, which doesn’t do anything because the damage is already done to those trees. So even though you’re giving us trees for privacy and much better trees, please put some kind of guarantee on them.”
Nate Anderson also spoke about the trees dying and is opposed to the parking lot.
“I’m here to ask you to provide some protection to the neighborhood,” Anderson said. “I’m sure you’ll give him some parking, but please respect the neighborhood and have some trees that live.”
Mergens noted that Oliver’s plans to expand by 1,000 square feet.
“Oliver’s did not build out that 1,000 square feet out of concerns about the bridge,” Mergens said. “By the time the bridge was done, it was clear that parking was an issue. I think Oliver’s has shown to be an asset to the city of Shoreview, and I think it’s an asset for the entire community.”
Council Member Emy Johnson said that the job of the City Council is to focus on policy.
“What I’m sensing tonight through our residents is a continued conflict that is existing in the neighborhood with the business owners and the neighbors,” Johnson said. “So from a policy standpoint, the staff has put forth a recommendation and that is our job as leaders to align with and ask questions of staff. That doesn’t preclude us from recommending that there be continued conversation and dialogue.”
Council Member Cory Springhorn said it makes sense to have additional parking, and he wants to make it unobtrusive as possible for the neighborhood.
“I’m glad to see that we’ve got better options for lighting, because I know that had been a sticking point with the parking lot lighting over the last six or seven years,” Springhorn said. “I hope we can continue to be encouraging creativity with the mix of trees and making sure that there is adequate buffering and sheltering and screening.”
Mayor Sue Denkinger said she understands the neighborhood’s concern, because parking will increase by 63%.
“Overall, I think there needs to be more parking and I understand both sides,” Denkinger said. “I think this is really important to to do this absolutely right.”
Council Members John Doan and Shelly Myrland also agree on the need for the parking addition.
“I like to think that we’re all neighbors and that we want to live together and be at least cordial,” Doan said. “I hope that we can figure out moving forward how to continue to try to solve some of these issues rather than building up walls and fences.”
The next Shoreview City Council meeting is at 7 p.m. Monday, April 17, in council chambers at City Hall, 4600 Victoria St. N., in Shoreview.
