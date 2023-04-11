McMillan and Oliver’s to expand parking

The location map of the expanded parking for McMillan apartments and Oliver’s restaurant.

 City of Shoreview | Contributed

A new parking lot is coming to serve the McMillan apartments and Oliver’s restaurant.

McMillan Group II LLC has submitted several applications to redevelop the single-family home property at 3529 Rice Street to accommodate 49 parking spaces.

