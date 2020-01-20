Following a longstanding tradition, Mayor Sandy Martin delivered the annual State of the City address at the Jan. 6 City Council meeting. The address, which is customarily given at the first meeting of the year, focused on city accomplishments in 2019, as well as a look ahead to the new year and new decade.
Martin praised the city for its commitment to civic improvements, pointing to high-profile projects like the expansion of the Shoreview Community Center, which was completed last year, and the renovation of Shoreview Commons Park, phase one of which is in progress.
Such projects, Martin said, “will continue to enhance the quality of life for our residents and position us to continue to provide outstanding services and programs as we move into the 2020s.”
When warmer weather arrives, Shoreview residents should plan for several road construction projects, in addition to the replacement of the Rice Street bridge over I-694, which is currently underway. Martin said that come spring, the city will reconstruct North Owasso Boulevard between Rice and Victoria Streets. “This project is much needed, due to the poor pavement condition,” she explained.
Shoreview is also nearing the completion of its street reconstruction plan, which began in the 1980s. Over the next two years, the city will reconstruct streets in the Edgetown Acres neighborhoods in northwest Shoreview, after which “all city-owned streets will have concrete curb and gutter and modern drainage systems,” Martin said.
Improvements to city parks are also in the works for 2020. Shoreview will update its park system plan, and examine demographic and recreation trends in order to develop a conceptual master plan for all parks. Some updates are already planned, such as replacing the playground equipment at Rice Creek Fields and Shamrock Park, and various trail extensions.
Shoreview is in what Martin called “excellent financial condition,” as evidenced by its AAA bond rating from Standard and Poor's, the highest bond rating a city can receive. She cited the city's long-term financial planning and a strong regional economy as the major factors for its economic stability.
Martin also said it is “gratifying” that Shoreview's share of property taxes on a median-value home is low compared to cities of comparable sizes; it recently ranked the fourth lowest of 29 cities with 20,000 and 50,000 residents. In 2019, city taxes on a home valued at Shoreview's median of $303,800 were $969, about 25% below the average city property tax of $1,296.
Shoreview remains committed to environmentalism, Martin said, as she highlighted several of the city's sustainability efforts, such as the installation of a solar array on the city's maintenance center roof and the WaterSmart program. Shoreview received the 2019 Sustainability Award from the League of Minnesota Cities for that program. Within the next year, the city plans to install electric vehicle charging stations at the community center and continue its weekly recycling pickup, which began Dec. 30.
In closing, Martin thanked council members, staff and residents for their commitment to making Shoreview “a better place to live, work and play.”
“It is truly an honor and a privilege to serve as the mayor of our great city,” she said. “I look forward to continuing to work with our residents as we enter the 2020s.”
Elizabeth Callen is the editor of the Shoreview Press. She can be reached at 651-407-1229 or shoreviewnews@presspubs.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.