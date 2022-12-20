When Sandy Martin first took the oath of mayor in 1997, she never dreamed she would still hold that title 26 years later.
“I have loved this job,” Martin said. “I never aspired to any other level of government because I truly believe in local government because I think it’s so important.”
Martin, a lifelong resident of Shoreview, has served the city for nearly 50 years. She served on the Planning Commission for 15 years and the City Council for five years. She ran for mayor back in 1993 and lost to Jim Chalmers.
Martin said she didn’t want to run again, but was persuaded by people that she would be great for the job.
When she was elected mayor, her mother was so proud.
“I would give her VCR tapes of the meetings and she would take notes and give me suggestions,” Martin said. “She passed away four years after I became mayor, and it’s sad that my dad never got to see me in this role.”
As Shoreview’s first female mayor, she recalled her first challenge of the job.
“After being sworn in, 10 days later I was awakened at 1:30 in the morning by a frantic resident who was experiencing raw sewage coming into his recreation room,” Martin said. “I truly did not know what to do. There was no user manual for this job. I didn’t know if I should put on my waders, or grab a bucket. Fortunately, I called the city manager and there were people who knew what to do.”
It turned out that the Schifsky lift station southeast of Turtle Lake was malfunctioning.
“I was authorizing $100,000 of unexpected expenses or improvement, and that’s not why I signed up to be mayor,” she said. “I’ve worried for a long time that my legacy was going to be that lift station.”
On a larger scale, an F-1 tornado hit the city in May 1998, ripping apart neighborhoods and leaving thousands of dollars in damages.
“You find out when you are a mayor, when a disaster like that strikes, just how important the role is and how unprepared you are for dealing with a disaster of that proportion,” Martin told the Shoreview Press in 2007.
She recalls driving around the city the night of the tornado, talking with residents she knew and seeing the devastation up close.
“People were crying and distraught, and everybody was looking to the city to know what to do,” Martin said. “You wanted to help everybody, you really did. It was just heart-wrenching.”
Martin’s favorite story of being mayor happened in 1999, when three 13-year-old boys came to a City Council meeting and asked why there wasn’t a skate park in Shoreview.
Martin encouraged the boys to talk to the City Council about the issue. They did, nervously, bringing with them a business proposal for a city skate park.
“We built that skate park; it wore out twice because so many kids used it, and it led to this magnificent plaza-style skate park that is the envy of just about every community in the state,” Martin said. “I think the symbolism of that is really important. The fact that we listened, we heard the complaint, and we took those boys seriously.”
Martin recalled when a 5-year-old girl was visiting her grandma and wanted to meet the mayor.
“She thought I lived in a mansion, and she was all dressed up,” Martin said. “She had a list of questions for me and she was so excited when she sat in the ‘mayor’s chair.’” She wrote me a letter after and said when she grows up she wants to be a mayor, a mom and a veterinarian.”
Martin has worked with countless developers throughout the years. Recently, a developer told her that the owners said she was the fairest mayor in the Twin Cities. “When I heard that I thought, ‘now I know I haven’t been tough enough,’” she laughed.
A retirement reception was held recently at the Shoreview Community Center in Martin’s honor.
Her son Ryan said he’s spent many years bragging about how his mom is the first woman mayor of Shoreview.
“We should create the things we wish existed in the world, is something my mom would do time and time again,” he said. “From trails to gardens and to community center parks, you’ve spent your life working with people to build wonderful things in this community, and we are all the better for it.”
Her son Wade said that when he was in high school, he would watch the council meetings to know when she was going to be home. That got a big laugh from the people at the reception.
Assistant City Manager Tom Simonson said one thing people may not know about Martin is how she affectionately talks about the loved ones in her family, including Shoreview’s first dog, Rafa.
“I’ve witnessed firsthand how Sandy leads with an immense love of people and community, especially for those less fortunate who are struggling in life or not feeling they’re being heard,” Simonson said. “She cares, she listens, she’s respectful, she’s ethical and has always put the interest of the community above all else.”
Former City Manager Terry Schwerm said Martin was so much more than a mayor. “She was literally part of the community in the way she approached her job,” he said.
Martin had office hours on Tuesdays for residents to come in and express their concerns.
“I can’t begin to tell you how many people visited Sandy during her office hours,” Schwerm said. “They either became her friends or became involved in the community in some way.”
Those Tuesday office hours became known as “Sandy’s Visitation.”
“There were times where I just would read my book, and other times there were was a line of people waiting outside in line,” Martin said.
While at the retirement party, Martin said seven men from public utilities came in wearing their uniforms.
“I said, ‘I’m so happy to see you. Did you come to eat or say goodbye?” Martin said. “And they said, ‘We came to say thank you.’ That meant everything to me, because they are just as much a part of Shoreview’s success as the department heads are.”
Martin was taken by surprise when city staff unveiled plans for “The Sandy Martin Legacy Gardens,” which will be loated at the Shoreview Commons pond and garden area.
“I never dreamed that they would do this garden,” Martin said. “When I think about my grandchildren and great-grandchildren coming to Shoreview and seeing that, it makes me very emotional.”
In 2008, Martin was a driving force for the Shoreview Community Foundation.
“There were about eight of us then who shared my dream about the foundation,” she said. “People made really large contributions that first year, and it’s taken a life of its own.”
In 1991, Martin was part of starting the nonprofit St. Paul Urban Tennis Program for inner-city kids. She was on the board for 20 years. “We have probably 3,000 kids getting tennis lessons there in the summer, and nobody pays if they can’t afford to pay,” she said.
Martin has hinted that she might write a book during retirement. She also plans on getting a ski pass and said she will have more time for the sports she loves — golfing, pickleball and tennis, which is her first love.
Martin enjoys visiting her four children — Ryan, Wade, Lisa and Craig, and her seven grandchildren — Tobin, Rhys, Carly, Abbey, Grant, Tosh and Elle. They plan to spend Christmas in Jamaica to celebrate Martin’s retirement and her 80th birthday (which was in October).
When asked what she is proudest of accomplishing while she was mayor for 26 years, Martin said, “It isn’t what we did, it’s how we did it. We’ve always been our best when we’ve operated as a team.
“Being mayor has led to friendships for a lifetime,” she said. “I am confident that they are going to endure after my retirement.
