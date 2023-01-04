Former City Manager Terry Schwerm drove nearly 50 miles to attend Mayor Sandy Martin’s last City Council meeting as the Mayor of Shoreview.
“I was so touched when Terry Schwerm drove 50 miles (in the snowstorm) to be there for my last meeting — he was there for my first,” Martin said. “Twenty-six years was a long time to sit in this chair but it feels like 26 minutes.”
City Manager Brad Martens gave Martin a statement from Congresswoman Betty McCollum who honored Martin on the floor of the House of Representatives in November. In addition, he also gave Martin a flag that was flown over the United States Capitol in honor of Martin’s exceptional leadership and service as mayor of the city of Shoreview.
Martin also received a plaque in honor of the “Sandy Martin Legacy Gardens” which will be in the Shoreview Commons pond and garden area.
“I’m probably the luckiest woman in the world because I’ve had this wonderful job that I love,” Martin said. “The reason I loved it is pretty clear because I got to work with this incredible staff and good people who have become my friends for life.”
Martin, who is the city’s longest-serving and first female mayor, has a lengthy record of service including:
•Council member, 1989 – 1993
•Planning Commission member, 1975 – 1988
•Ramsey County League of Local Government Board
•Regional Council of Mayors, board member and co-chair
•Municipal Legislative Commi•Northeast Youth and Family Services, board member and chair
•Shoreview Community Foundation, founding member and board member
•St. Paul Urban Tennis Program, founding member and board member
Since she announced her retirement, Martin said she has received an outpouring of support and appreciation from the community and people she doesn’t even know.
“I’m very pleased that we have this wonderful council and a wonderful new mayor who’s going to guide the city,” she said. “Shoreview will continue to move forward.”
At the end of the Dec. 19 City Council meeting, the council was reluctant to adjourn knowing it was Martin’s last council meeting. She made her final statement as mayor.
“I’ll miss you all,” she said. “I will say how proud I am of what we’ve done together. We have done amazing things. In all of these discussions I haven’t really outlined all the things that I’m proudest of — there are many. But what really makes me proud is the way we’ve done things and how we’ve done it. We worked as a team, we worked together and we always kept our community at the top. That’s the way Shoreview does things. It’s trite to say it’s been an honor and a privilege, but you know what, it’s been an honor and a privilege. Thank you.”
• The public hearing will continue on a text amendment to allow the sale of edible cannabinoid products in the Retail Service District (C1) and the General Commercial District (C2) at the Jan. 17 City Council meeting.
• The council approved the updated parks & recreation system plan.
• The council appointed student representative Brandon Luna Sanchez to the Environmental Quality Committee.
