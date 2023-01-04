Former City Manager Terry Schwerm drove nearly 50 miles to attend Mayor Sandy Martin’s last City Council meeting as the Mayor of Shoreview. 

“I was so touched when Terry Schwerm drove 50 miles (in the snowstorm) to be there for my last meeting — he was there for my first,” Martin said. “Twenty-six years was a long time to sit in this chair but it feels like 26 minutes.” 

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.