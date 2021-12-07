MOUNDS VIEW — Mounds View Police officers responded to a shots fired call at 6:54 p.m. Nov. 28 in the 2500 block of County Road I.
Officers observed no activity at the location and while searching the area, received a call about an armed robbery in a nearby parking lot. The male victim said a man held him at gunpoint at the Aldi store and made him drive to a nearby liquor store, where the suspect ran inside. As officers approached the liquor store, an employee ran outside and told them an armed gunman entered the store and was inside by himself.
Officers from the Mounds View Police Department and the New Brighton Police Department went into the liquor store, where they were confronted by the armed suspect. During the altercation, several officers discharged their weapons, striking the suspect. Officers rendered first aid and the suspect was transported to Hennepin County Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.
Body camera from the officers were active for the duration of the call. The incident is under investigation by the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension.
— From press release
