With heavy hearts, the City of Shoreview shares that Council Member Terry Quigley died Thursday, Jan. 13. Quigley was a critical part of Shoreview’s leadership for the last 21 years and will be remembered for his dedication, grace, authenticity, and humor.
“I am deeply saddened by the loss of my friend and colleague,” Mayor Sandy Martin said. “His presence on the city council will be missed, but his legacy of service and impact on Shoreview will be remembered for years to come.”
Quigley served the city for almost 50 years, starting on the planning commission in 1973 and moving on to various roles before being appointed to the city council in 2001. Some of his past roles include:
• Vice president, human resources, Deluxe Corporation.
• Reading coach, Mounds View District #621.
• Director, Presbyterian Homes of Minnesota.
• Director, Junior Achievement.
• Director, American Lung Association of Minnesota.
• Guardian Ad Litem, 2nd Judicial District.
• Mediator, Department of Defense.
• Chair emeritus, Employer Support of the Guard and Reserves.
• Minnesota Planning Agency, Environmental Quality Board.
He is survived by his wife Kay, five children, and 15 grandchildren. He will be greatly missed by fellow council members, staff, and Shoreview residents.
— From press release
