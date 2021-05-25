hile in quarantine last summer, kindergarten teachers Vicki Johnson and Kelly Walseth decided to pursue their dream of writing a series of children’s books.
The dream, 17 years in the making, began when Johnson, of White Bear Lake and Walseth, of Shoreview, were teaching at Sunnyside Elementary School. They compiled a list of themes and traditions they wanted to write about. One theme was the tradition of May baskets.
Published in April, “A May Basket for Frannie” is the second book in a series about a dog named Poppy who sends her pups into the world to learn fun traditions. In this book, Frannie travels to Greece to learn about May baskets.
“It was a longstanding tradition at Sunnyside that kindergarten students delivered May baskets around the neighborhood to celebrate community and spring. It was always our favorite day when our classes could get out of the classroom and enjoy the fresh spring air,” Johnson said. “The problem we had, was there wasn’t a book to read to our students about it, so we wrote one.”
When they left Sunnyside and moved to Snail Lake Kindergarten Center, they continued the May basket tradition. “Over the years we have received countless letters from homeowners writing back to our students telling what joy the basket brought,” Johnson said.
While meeting and writing in their garages during the summer, Johnson and Walseth knew they needed an artist to illustrate their vision for the books. Walseth thought of her longtime friend Kelsey Anderson. They met in kindergarten and grew up together and were friends all the way through high school. After college, they both returned to their hometown of Shoreview and reconnected.
Anderson, a painter, teaches art classes to children and runs an immigration law practice with her husband. She said she was drawn to the idea of traditions that children learn in school and was immediately on board for illustrating the books.
“You take for granted that there would be a children’s book that goes along with the tradition. I like that they are trying to fill that void,” she said. “It was so much fun making these illustrations for these books,” Anderson said.
Walseth noted that the illustrations in the books are not pictures but actual paintings by Anderson which, according to Johnson and Walseth, are the heart of the books.
“Our writing takes little time, and Kelsey really puts in the time to paint the illustrations,” Walseth said. “We feel pretty lucky that we all live in the same community. You don’t see that too much with authors and illustrators.”
They said the students seem to like the books, because they rhyme. At the end of each book there is a blank page for children to share the traditions in their family.
Johnson noted that this spring, Snail Lake continued the May baskets tradition. Distance learners also made baskets and cards that Principal Ryan Lang hand-delivered to Brookdale Care Center and Scandia Shores senior communities.
“May baskets bring so much joy to the neighborhood,” Johnson said. “This day is so special, and we hope that the tradition of delivering May baskets will continue and spread to other communities,” Johnson said.
They also want to give credit to their colleagues at Sunnyside and Snail Lake for taking the time to make the baskets and are very thankful for the Mounds View School District.
“Our goal all these years was to write books on traditions, and we did it,” Walseth said. “It was one bright spot during quarantine last summer.”
Their first book in the series, “A Wooden Shoe for Nell,” was published last December and is about one of Poppy’s puppies, Nell, who travels to Holland to learn about the wooden shoe tradition. The books are geared for children ages 4-9. The trio hopes to have the third book in the series published sometime this fall.
For more information on the Poppy’s Puppies book series, visit poppysprints.godaddysites.com/ or find them on Facebook by searching for “Poppy’s Prints LLC.”
