Sometimes the smallest of gestures can make a difference in someone's life.
Kayla Chlan was nominated for the Child of the Light award by her fifth grade teacher at St. Odilia School in Shoreview for being an outstanding example of someone who lets their light shine by demonstrating Christ-like leadership, courage and kindness.
Each month, St. Odilia draws two names from the students who were nominated for the award and allow them to donate $50 to a charity of their choice. Chlan's name was one of the two names drawn, and she decided to give her $50 award to Wishes & More to help provide services to kids who are battling serious medical conditions.
“I picked this charity because I really wanted to help people who wanted wishes, and I thought I could make them come true with some money,” Chlan said.
Chlan presented her $50 award check to Wishes & More President Karla Blomberg April 8, and surprised Blomberg with another $50 check of her own money.
“That's really an honor that out of your whole class that your teacher chose you,” Blomberg said.
Wishes & More supports Minnesota kids (and their families) who have been diagnosed with terminal and life-threatening conditions. The only criteria to receive support is age (birth to until 19th birthday) and the doctor’s confirmation of their prognosis.
“What makes our special charity so unique is that we not only grant our kids a wish, we also put away a $2,000 Scholarship of Hope with the hope that we can present it to them upon high school graduation and the continuation of their education,” said Joelle Gamble, senior director of communications and development for Wishes & More. “Our third program, which is also unique to Wishes & More, is gifting funds to the surviving parents of a child who dies without receiving a wish.”
“We had the pain, and the pleasure, of presenting 79 of those checks last year, and we can never ignore the fact that there is a grieving mother, father or both, who will never see their child grow up,” she added.
When asked what her favorite subject in school was, Chlan said, “I really don't know why, but I like writing.” Her dad, Kyle Chlan, mentioned that she also has really nice handwriting.
To learn more about Wishes & More, go to https://wishesandmore.org/.
