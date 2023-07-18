Lexington Floral & Boutique has been a part of the Shoreview community for the last 37 years until recently when second-generation shop owner, Allie Tempelis, made the difficult decision to permanently close the doors.
The family’s store is being honored as the parade’s grand marshal in this year at the Slice of Shoreview parade at 10 a.m. Saturday, July 22. Lexington Floral & Boutique has participated in the Slice since the celebration began thirty years ago.
When asked what it meant to be the grand marshal at the Slice, Tempelis said she is “incredibly honored to be given this title.”
Tempelis bought the store from her mother, Barb Rose, in 2019. In the following years, the business experienced change, growth, and community involvement.
When the pandemic hit, the community helped the business stay open even though it was operating without a storefront. But with the pandemic came some difficult times. The price of fresh products significantly increased and the changing market of the flower industry made business difficult to navigate. Soon after, road construction began on Lexington Avenue, which made it hard for customers to easily reach the store.
Tempelis said “at that time, we had been considering the idea of closing the business already. The reality was that people were unable to easily access our business during a time we had already been struggling.”
She said that closing the shop was one of the most difficult decisions she has had to make.
Before Tempelis made the decision to close the chapter on Lexington Floral, she talked to her most trusted mentors. Her grandfather, Glenn Rose, who originally opened the business in 1985 with her mom, helped influence her decision. She said that a lot of it was based on what he would have done due to his incredible business sense. She feels he would strongly agree with her decision.
At the Slice, Lexington Floral over the years has handed out over 60,000 roses to the community during the parade. Over the past five years under Tempelis’ ownership, the shop has been providing plant-related activities for all ages.
“What kept the business coming back was the atmosphere of it,” Tempelis said, “The Slice has everything you love in a fair/festival setting compacted into a beautiful community park.”
The event focuses on highlighting local businesses, from the Taste of Shoreview to their dedication to showcasing local businesses at the Slice.
The Shoreview community has been a large part of Lexington Floral’s purpose. Tempelis said that “community involvement was my main goal when I took over the business 5 years ago.” Tempelis brought the community into the store through workshops, private events, and educational seminars.
To Tempelis “having a retail business needed to be more than just ‘selling things’.” And she wanted to create a space where people could escape from everyday life and the stress that can come with it. She wanted the community to experience the whimsical side of life.
She said that the “community in Shoreview is a special one, where everyone wants to support one another and support the betterment of the city.”
Madeline Dolby is a staff writer at Press Publications. She can be reached by calling 651-407-1226 or emailing shoreviewnews@presspubs.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.