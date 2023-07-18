Lexington Floral & Boutique has been a part of the Shoreview community for the last 37 years until recently when second-generation shop owner, Allie Tempelis, made the difficult decision to permanently close the doors.

The family’s store is being honored as the parade’s grand marshal in this year at the Slice of Shoreview parade at 10 a.m. Saturday, July 22. Lexington Floral & Boutique has participated in the Slice since the celebration began thirty years ago.

