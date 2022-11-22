Local DAR chapter honors Vietnam Veterans

SHOREVIEW — The Harriet G. Walker (HGW) Chapter of the National Society Daughters of the American Revolution (NSDAR) honored six Vietnam Veterans, and one spouse of a Vietnam Veteran, at a recent chapter meeting.
The ceremony, held at the Shoreview Ramsey County Library, was in conjunction with the United States of America Vietnam War Commemoration, authorized by the Department of Defense, to commemorate the 50th anniversary of the Vietnam War. This program was launched on Memorial Day of 2012, and continues until Veterans Day 2025.
The Veterans honored were Allen Hoppe and Craig Wilson (Marines); and Barry McKee, Scott Jacobson, Alan Wetzel and Fran Buesgens (Army). Many of their family members were also present at the ceremony. A deceased Vietnam Veteran’s surviving spouse certificate and lapel pin were presented to HGW chapter member Marilyn Jones, whose husband, Wayne Jones (Navy), passed away in 1999.
Veteran Fran Buesgens spoke following the ceremony about his volunteer service at Fort Snelling National Cemetery as a member of the Memorial Rifle Squad. Buesgens has been on the Rifle Squad ever since he retired from teaching in 2007. The Honor Guard is proud to say that they have never missed a burial at Fort Snelling since they formed in 1979, except for three months at the start of COVID-19. The squad is completely volunteer, taking care of all of its own needs, including supplying their own uniforms, and the bus that they use to travel around the cemetery.
