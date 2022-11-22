Local DAR chapter honors Vietnam Veterans

(From left) Renee Riemersma, Marilyn Jones, Alan Wetzel, Scott Jacobson, Barry McKee, Craig Wilson, Allen Hoppe and Fran Buesgens were honored at the Shoreview Ramsey County Library by the Harriet G. Walker Chapter of the NSDAR.

 Contributed

SHOREVIEW — The Harriet G. Walker (HGW) Chapter of the National Society Daughters of the American Revolution (NSDAR) honored six Vietnam Veterans, and one spouse of a Vietnam Veteran, at a recent chapter meeting.

The ceremony, held at the Shoreview Ramsey County Library, was in conjunction with the United States of America Vietnam War Commemoration, authorized by the Department of Defense, to commemorate the 50th anniversary of the Vietnam War. This program was launched on Memorial Day of 2012, and continues until Veterans Day 2025.  

