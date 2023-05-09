Local church plans ribbon-cutting for Little Free Library

(From left) Pastor Jason Steffenhagen and Administrative Assistant Cindy Tidball from Peace – A United Methodist Community, stand in front of their Little Free Library. The church will have a ribbon cutting ceremony on Sunday, May 21, after the end of the 10 a.m. worship service. The library will have a diversity of books for everyone in the community.

 Noelle Olson | Press Publications

Peace -  A United Methodist Community Church (Peace) is bringing a Little Free Library to the community.

Administrative Assistant Cindy Tidball and Bonnie Clebecheck, members of Peace’s COSROW group (Commission on the Status and Role of Women), volunteered to chair this endeavor and have brought it  to fruition.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.