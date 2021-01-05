Holiday greenery adds joy in the darkest, coldest season. When the holidays are over, there are several local options to properly dispose of Christmas trees.
The Minnesota DNR warns households to dispose of their tree properly to prevent the spread of invasive species from outside the state. Pests of concern include elongate hemlock scale, a small insect established in the eastern U.S. where many decorative Fraser firs are grown. Feeding damage from this invasive insect can cause the needles of hemlocks, firs, and spruces to yellow and prematurely drop. Also, boxwood blight and Oriental bittersweet, sometimes found on wreaths and centerpieces, can endanger native trees and other landscaping. More information on these threats can be found at the Minnesota Department of Agriculture (MDA) website at www.mda.state.mn.us/holidaygreenery.
To protect the local environment, the State of Minnesota is asking residents to properly dispose of greenery and trees after the holiday season. The DNR has recommended the following guidelines:
•The best option is to use a curbside tree collection or bring to a designated drop-off site. Check with your waste hauler, city, or county to see what services are offered in your area.
•Do not toss trees and greenery into backyard woods or your residential compost pile which could allow hitchhiking pests to escape.
•Wreaths and other decorative greens can be disposed in trash cans.
•If your city or county does not have an organized pick-up or drop-off, the last resort would be to burn the greens. Always check with local ordinances first and follow them.
If you suspect your greenery or tree may be infested with an invasive insect or disease, contact the MDA’s Arrest the Pest line at 1-888-545-6684 or arrest.the.pest@state.mn.us.
See below for a list of tree drop-off sites in your area. These sites have varied hours of operation. Many are free to residents, but some charge a fee. Check ahead of time by visiting your county website or calling the collection site.
Anoka County
Both the Bunker Hills and Rice Creek Chain of Lakes Compost Sites accept Christmas trees and boughs, as well as other types of yard and tree waste and organics. No charge. Trees must be free of tinsel, garland, ornaments and stands. Collection sites are open Saturday, 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Proof of residency required.
• Coon Rapids: Bunker Hills Compost Site: 13285 Hanson Blvd NW, Coon Rapids, MN 55448. Phone: 763-767-7964
• Lino Lakes—Rice Creek Chain of Lakes Compost Site: 7701 Main St., Lino Lakes, MN 55038. Phone: 651-429-3723
Ramsey County
Christmas trees can be brought to Ramsey County yard waste collection sites that accept trees and branches, where they will then be mulched. Participating yard waste sites include Arden Hills, Frank and Sims, Midway and White Bear Township. Please remove all decorations, lights, wire, tinsel and tree bags. Flocked trees are not accepted and may be placed in the trash. All sites are free and open to Ramsey County residents; photo ID required. All sites except Midway can be used by Washington County residents for free.
Collection sites are open 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday, and 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday. Call the Ramsey County Recycling and Disposal hotline with questions at 651-633-3279.
• Arden Hills Yard Waste Collection Site: 3530 Hudson Ave., Arden Hills, MN 55112
• Frank and Sims Yard Waste Collection Site: 1150 Sims Ave., St. Paul, MN 55106
• Midway Yard Waste Collection Site: 1943 Pierce Butler Route, St. Paul, MN 55114
• White Bear Township Yard Waste Collection Site: 5900 Sherwood Rd., St. Paul, MN 55126
Washington County
• Cottage Grove: Rumpca Companies, Inc., 9600 Glendenning Road - open to all residents, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Jan. 2 and Jan. 9. Cost is $3 per tree, which will be waived if a canned good is brought in for donation to the local food shelf. For more information, call Rumpca Companies at 651-459-1556.
• Forest Lake: City of Forest Lake Public Works, 843 Fourth St. S.W. – open to Forest Lake residents only, 24-hour drop-off through Jan. 31. No charge. For more information, call Forest Lake Public Works at 651-464-3220.
• Oakdale: City of Oakdale Public Works, 1900 Hadley Ave. N. – open to Oakdale residents only, 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday, Dec. 26 through Jan. 31. Cost is $3 per tree. For more information, call Oakdale Public Works at 651-730-2740.
• Washington County: Northern Yard Waste Site, 5527 170th St. N. in Hugo – open to all residents, Saturdays, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. No charge. For more information, call Washington County at 651-430-6655 or see co.washington.mn.us/yardwaste.
