Living Stations of the Cross reenacts the Passion of Jesus Christ

Living Stations of the Cross has been depicting the events of Good Friday for the last 23 years. The family ministry, Servants of the Cross, began the tradition in 1999 at the Church of St. Peter in North Saint Paul.
Living Stations Co-Director and Coordinator Patti Knecht describes the event as an extended prayer.
“It began with an ecumenical service at the Church of St. Peter inviting others to come for Good Friday. I had the inspiration to write a play and put it into a prayer that depicts what occurred on Good Friday,” said Knecht.
The event shows the 14 different stations, or scenes, that retell the events of the Passion of Christ. According to Knecht, the tradition of telling the story of Jesus’ crucifixion originally came from Jesus’ mother, Mary, who would walk the different stations in Jerusalem, a path that today is known as the Via Dolorosa.
“It’s a chance for people to reflect on the 14 stations, which ends in Jesus’ crucifixion. We reflect on what happens but also think to ourselves, ‘What can we learn from this station?’” said Knecht.
Anyone of any faith or background is welcome to come to the three Living Stations of the Cross events, which will be held on Good Friday, April 15, at noon at the Church of St. Peter in North St. Paul, 3:30 p.m. at St. Jude of the Lake in Mahtomedi and 7 p.m. at Church of the Presentation of the Blessed Virgin Mary in Maplewood.
The actors in the 45-minute presentation are children ages 9 to 18 from churches around the area. Knecht says many of those who have participated for the past 23 years have come back and now have their own children participate in the event. Joe Hoffman, who serves as co-director with Knecht, was the first person to play Jesus back in 1999. Michelle Adam, Mary Duncan, Melody Cylcowski and Knecht are among the four women who have been participating in Living Stations of the Cross each year.
“We have many hands helping the Servants of the Cross team. It wouldn’t be done without everyone, parents and grandparents too. Soon we’ll have to find someone to pass it on to,” said Knecht.
A freewill donation is requested. People from all faiths and backgrounds are welcome.
Staff Writer Corinne Stremmel can be reached by calling 651-407-1226 or emailing lowdownnews@presspubs.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.