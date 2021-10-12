Little free libraries pop up around town

Members of the Arden Hills/Shoreview Rotary Club fabricated, assembled, painted, and installed four little free libraries in the Shoreview/Arden Hills area. Others are on Snail Lake Road north of Sitzer Park; on Glenarden Road in Arden Hills; and in the Brookside Mobil Home Park in Shoreview.
The libraries will be stocked with books that readers (especially young readers) may take at will, with the understanding that each reader will return or replace a borrowed book with another.
The efforst was led by Rotarian Anoop Mathur. “Each time a reader takes a book and leaves another, the stock of reading material is refreshed. No one should ever lack for an easily accessed good book to read,” Mathur said.
Rotary International includes over 1,000,000 members, organized into more than 35,000 clubs, located in almost every country in the world. For information on membership and current local and international projects, visit the Arden Hills / Shoreview Rotary website at www.ardenhillsshoreviewrotary.org, and click on the link under “Welcome to Our Club.”
