With a new president in tow, the goal of the Shoreview/Arden Hills Lions Club is to find new members.
Jodi Laliberte, of White Bear Lake, took on the role of president after being a charter member for six years.
“Currently, we’re under 20 members,” Laliberte said. “My goal as president that I’ve shared with the group is that I really want to focus on membership, because there is power in numbers and many hands make light work.”
According to Laliberte, the Lions Club’s mission statement is “To encourage service-minded people to serve their community without personal financial reward and to encourage efficiency and promote high ethical standards in commerce, industry professionals, public works and private endeavors.”
“Right now, we’re very much in a support role to other Lions Clubs like a waffle breakfast or whatever they’re doing. In addition to that, we do our kids’ site vision screening for preschool kids, and go out to daycare places and preschools.”
According to Laliberte, the Shoreview/Arden Hills Lions Club participates in food drives, toy donations, park cleanup and Feed My Starving Children.
“Because we are small, we don’t have the capacity to make huge global contributions, and that’s one reason we want to grow membership,” Laliberte said. “We want to be more equipped to help out in times of need or, God forbid, we have a tornado or there’s a crisis happening. There are so many ways that we can spend that money with scholarships and food drives. My focus is to build membership and then we can start looking at doing some bigger projects.”
Laliberte said the Shoreview/Arden Hills Lions Club has five events planned this summer.
Club members will be serving ice cream on June 28 and July 12 at the Shoreview Concert in the Commons at the Haffeman Pavilion. The Lions Club also will be collecting eyeglasses and selling Culver’s custard sundaes.
Members will host the popular Running of the Melons at 2 p.m. July 23 at the Slice of Shoreview. The first-place winner will take home a $500 gift card from Old National Bank.
Ramsey County Deputy Alicia Ouellette will be speaking about public safety at 6:30 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 21, at Shore 96, 1056 Highway 96 W. in Shoreview.
The big event this summer for the Shoreview/Arden Hills Lions Club, Laliberte noted, is “Learn about Lions.” It will take place from 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 17, at at the Shoreview Community Center at Hafemann Pavilion. There will be free food and drinks, games, music and prizes.
“The next generation coming up may not have a lot of familiarity with the Lions even though it’s a 100- plus-year-old organization,” Laliberte said. “You know, being a Lion is like taking your vitamins. You can come and feel good because you’re giving back. Doesn’t everybody want that?”
Shoreview Press Editor Noelle Olson can be reached at shoreviewnews@presspubs.com or 651-407-1229.
