State legislators from Minnesota's 42nd district recently held a virtual town hall to review the past legislative session, which Sen. Jason Isaacson (DFL-Shoreview) called “really unusual, to say the least.”
Isaacson joined Rep. Jamie Becker-Finn (DFL-Roseville) and Rep. Kelly Moller (DFL-Shoreview) to share their recent legislative accomplishments and answer questions from constituents on a variety of issues.
Priorities for the session, which convened in mid-February, had to shift in light of the COVID-19 pandemic, according to Isaacson.
“One of the things that we had to focus on was micro-businesses and Main Street businesses, a grant and relief program for all of our … really small businesses, like your boutique shops that needed help to stay alive and stay up and running” he said. “So, as we get through this, where they're on the other side, and those businesses are still intact. They're such an important part of our economy, and I was very pleased to see that through a lot of negotiations and some bipartisan work, we got that across the finish line.”
Becker-Finn pointed to the ban of TCE as a major accomplishment and said the credit for its passing should be given to community advocacy groups that formed in response to last year's revelation that Water Gremlin had spewed the carcinogen into the air for at least 17 years.
“Minnesota is now the only state in the country with a ban on TCE,” she said. “That really came to fruition from a lot of work from the community in Gem Lake, Vadnais Heights, White Bear Lake and White Bear Township—a lot of really dedicated volunteers who wanted to see the right thing done there.”
The TCE ban, Becker-Finn said, will be phased into effect over the next two years “so businesses have an opportunity to switch to something else without too much disruption, but (it is) still going to happen pretty quickly.” After June 1, 2022, the use of TCE will be prohibited.
Moller said that she was “especially proud” of the pieces of mental health legislation she offered in the House, one of which was passed during the special session in June.
“(It is) based on the growing mental health needs of students in the Mounds View school district but also statewide,” she said. “This bill requires all teachers to receive mental health training and suicide prevention training prior to getting relicensed. Before we passed this law, only certain teachers had to receive that training. Now, all teachers will have to receive that.”
Police reform was also a major topic of discussion during the town hall, as well as during the legislative session.
“Our work changed again, not just in light of COVID, but also in light of George Floyd's death at the hands of police officers,” Moller, who is a member of the Public Safety and Criminal Justice Reform Finance and Policy Division, said. “We immediately began working on some common sense reform legislation led by members of the POCI (People of Color and Indigenous) caucus … We worked on a package of bill, literally worked around the clock in a one-week period, nonstop hearings, working on bills and meetings. I'm really proud of the package of legislation that we've passed in the House, and I really hope that we can come back in the special session and get a lot of those provisions passed into law.'
The July special session, the second of this year, is currently underway.
