Gov. Tim Walz announced Minnesota’s Safe Learning Plan for the 2010-21 school year last week.
According to a press release from the governor’s office, school districts and charter schools will begin in one of three models: in-person, distance learning or a hybrid model. Experts at the Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) and the Department of Education (MDE) will partner with local school districts and charter schools to help determine which learning model they should use to start the school year. The decision-making process centers on the health, safety and well-being of students, staff and families by using the level of viral activity in the surrounding county and other factors such as the district’s ability to meet mitigation requirements. The learning model decision will be announced by the local school districts.
“As a classroom teacher for more than 20 years and a parent of a child in public schools, I am committed to providing a world-class education to our students while keeping them and their teachers safe,” said Gov. Walz. “With this approach, we are pairing the knowledge and data from our departments of health and education with the expertise of our local school districts to make the best decisions for our students across the state.”
MDH and MDE will work with school districts and local health professionals throughout the school year to help districts decide if and when they need to dial between learning models depending on the progression and cause of the virus in their specific community. When switching between learning models, the plan prioritizes keeping younger children in the classroom, understanding that transmission is less likely for younger children and that in-person learning is particularly critical at their developmental stage.
The governor is also requiring school districts and charter schools to give families the option to choose distance learning for their student no matter which learning model their school district is implementing. Additionally, the governor is requiring school districts to allow teachers and school employees to work remotely to the extent possible.
More than $430 million from the Governor’s Education Emergency Relief Fund, Elementary and Secondary Schools Emergency Relief Fund and the Coronavirus Relief Fund will help schools, educators, students and families through this uncertain time. Gov. Walz announced an additional $250 million of support that will:
• Provide face coverings for every student, educator and staff member;
• Deploy a comprehensive COVID testing plan for educators and staff members;
• Help cover operational costs for items like cleaning supplies, transportation, technology needs and Wi-Fi access;
• Boost student, family and educator support for digital navigation trainings, tutors, translation services, mental health support and professional development, among other efforts.
As of press time, the Mounds View Public Schools District had not announced which model it expects to utilize when school starts next month. A public reopening report will be made at the school board’s Aug. 18 meeting.
