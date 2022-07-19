Lakeshore quilters guild plan anniversary celebration

The Lakeshore Quilters Guild is calling all quilters and members of the community to attend its 14th anniversary party on Tuesday, July 26.
The first meeting of the Lakeshore Quilters Guild was held in July 2008. Gail Carlson, of Shoreview, was interested in joining a guild and contacted the White Bear Lake Guild, whose leaders encouraged her to start one in Shoreview.
She put a small ad in the Shoreview Press and 23 people attended the first meeting.
Attendance almost doubled the next month. After just a few months of meeting at the Shoreview Library, the group needed more space and moved to Shepherd of the Hills Church in Shoreview.
The group still meets there on the fourth Tuesday of each month. Currently, there are 75+ members.
“Early in our existence, I heard a member remark that she’d never experienced a group come together so strong, so fast,” said original guild member Sharon Fiebiger of Shoreview. “We were brought together by a hobby, but I think the interpersonal support and encouragement we share keeps the guild both rooted and growing.”
Board member Barbara Kuhlman of Lino Lakes went to the first organizational meeting and enjoys being part of a group of talented and amazing women.
“Historically, women have joined together in groups not only to share their talents and skills or assist one another in the completion of a quilt, but welcomed the opportunity to socialize and provide comfort and support to one another during difficult times of their lives,” Kuhlman said. “This remains true of the women who are members of Lakeshore Quilters.”
Treasurer and original guild member Mickey Ratasky, of Little Canada, said she didn’t even know what a quilt guild was back in 2008.
“I soon found out about a whole new world of like-minded women, learning new skills and trying on various volunteer committees to help this new entity grow and traveling to other parts of the country to see quilt shows and museums,” Ratasky said. “The best part for me was show and tell, because I got to see and appreciate the various nooks and crannies of quilting.”
The guild will have a booth at the Slice of Shoreview on July 22-24 selling handcrafted items such as table runners, placemats, aprons, bookmarks, pillow cases, baskets, etc. All proceeds are returned to the Guild.
Guild President Sharon Peter said the Lakeshore Quilters Guild strives to provide a welcoming community for quilters to connect, create, and contribute through the art of quilting.
“Our monthly meetings, workshops, and retreats all provide an opportunity for quilters to connect with one another, express our creativity and share our quilts with others,” the Roseville resident said. “As quilters, we spread love and beauty in the world, one quilt at a time.”
For more information, go to the guild’s Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/lakeshorequiltersguild/.
