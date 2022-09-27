Lake Owasso neighborhood group discovers Native American artifacts

Do you ever wonder what it would be like to be Indiana Jones and dig for what lies beneath the ground in your backyard?
The North Lake Owasso Neighborhood Group (NLONG) was on a mission to find artifacts hidden deep within the surface — and it did.
“We were not doing a modern day discovery,” said Lu Slaten, director of NLONG. “We covered two properties, one on the north side where the acreage was large enough and had not been disturbed in a very long time. The other was on the peninsula on Lake Owasso.”
These archaeology explorations revealed items from the late Woodland era, spanning 300 AD to 1,000 AD.
“This period was well before the establishment of tribes,” Slaten said. “We found ceramic shards from pieces of clay pots that were used in their camping. On occasion we would find an arrowhead and that’s a little different based on the material. The archaeologist was able to narrow that down better than us.”
According to Slaten, the findings of the shards and debris from the early wanderings of the nomadic people had to be reported to the Minnesota Office of State Archaeologists and the Ramsey County Historical Society.
“We found soil and rock that washed away from the northeast through the lakes and rivers,” she said. “The surrounding foliage dictates whether or not you will find bones, and we didn’t find any. If we did, we would have to stop digging, because we would not know if they were human or not.”
NLONG, established in 2014, installed a commemorative sign at Lake Owasso Park.
“This sign is within the 2-mile radius of the digs to recognize and remember the many Native American people who called this area their home,” Slaten said.
The artifacts from the NLONG dig can be viewed at the Ramsey County Historical Society.
“The trails and artifacts help inform people of the long and rich history of this area,” the sign states. “We dedicate our discoveries to those who enjoy the privilege of the great outdoor beauty of every season. May we honor our earliest indigenous people who came before us.”
Shoreview Press Editor Noelle Olson can be reached at shoreviewnews@presspubs.com or 651-407-1229.
