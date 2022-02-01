Kidney disease: ‘There is no answer’

After losing two of his brothers to kidney disease, Ramesh Gupta is now fighting to prolong his life after being diagnosed with stage 5 kidney disease.
Ramesh, of North Oaks, found out last April that he needs a kidney transplant from a living donor.
“I went to the Transplant Center at the University of Minnesota Medical Center and they said they would not put me on a waiting list. But since I was in good health, I could get a live kidney,” Ramesh said. “The doctors knew my numbers were going down and I was told there is no medicine to stop it, but I’ve been taking blood pressure medication for 15 years. I don’t know if the blood pressure medication killed the kidney or if the kidney killed the blood pressure.”
The doctors also warned Ramesh of getting diabetes, which he said he doesn’t have.
Ramesh made some serious lifestyle changes and for the past eight months has changed his diet drastically to avoid going on dialysis.
“I have to eat minimum protein in my diet and watch my blood pressure. To control that, I have to absolutely minimize salt intake,” Ramesh said. “Potassium is also bad for your kidneys, and I have to find a balanced diet to survive.”
Ramesh’s wife of nearly 51 years, Shashi, said the toughest part of Ramesh’s diet is finding food for him to eat because so many foods have so much potassium.
“There’s very little food choices, and he’s a very disciplined man and has a lot of willpower,” Shashi said. “I try and do the best that I can, and we’re dealing with it the best that we can.”
Ramesh said he has not gone completely vegan. He enjoys two egg whites every day. He also eats a lot of raw fruits and vegetables.
Ramesh does yoga three times a week and pilates once a week. “It’s done a lot for me, and my back problems are gone,” he said. He also goes to Lifetime Fitness to exercise, which he said he has been doing for years.
If Ramesh does not get a kidney transplant soon, he will have to go on dialysis to stay alive.
“I am trying to delay dialysis as much as possible,” Ramesh said. “If I do have to go on dialysis, I won’t go to a center. I will do peritoneal dialysis, which I can do at home.”
Ramesh explained that peritoneal dialysis is when cleansing fluid is put into your abdomen through a catheter, pulling out waste and cleaning the blood in the process.
“I’ve done a lot of research on this, and there are two ways you can do peritoneal dialysis. You can be hooked to the machine all night or you can do it during the daytime three times a day, and no machine is required,” he said. “You hang the bag above your stomach cavity like an IV for about 45 minutes (and) three times a day you will drain and clean it.”
Ramesh would like to start a support group for people living with kidney disease where they can share information and knowledge. “Maybe other people have gathered research to share, and I can share with them what my research has shown and we can compare notes,” he said.
Shashi said she would also like to see a support group where people can help uplift each other while going through this scary and trying time. “It’s good to have company, and you need to talk to people either on the phone or in person because people on dialysis are so isolated,” she said.
Ramesh and Shashi built their home in North Oaks in 1989 and have lived there ever since. Both are retired and have two children—a son, Ritesh, and a daughter, Rashmi.
Ramesh said his daughter Rashmi moved back to Minnesota from New York with her son, Riaan.
“My biggest passion now is to play with my grandson,” Ramesh said. “He’s a very cute baby and needs my attention all the time; my daughter and him moved in and he took over one of our spare bedrooms.”
Ramesh worked as a mechanical engineer at 3M for 25 years and at Medtronic for 12 years. He enjoys golfing, exercising and spending his time with his grandson.
Ramesh said what he likes best about living in North Oaks is it’s quiet, free of the nonsense of the city. He said every home is unique.
In two months, Ramesh will be seeing his nephrologist for blood tests and to find out how much kidney function is left.
“The saddest part about this (kidney disease) is there is no answer,” Ramesh said. “The hardest part of living with this is the uncertainty, and you don’t know when it will fall upon you.”
Staff Writer Noelle Olson can be reached by emailing shoreviewnews@presspubs.com or calling 651-407-1229.
