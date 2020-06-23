Using city storm sewer systems as a trash receptacle is illegal, but in 2019 some Shoreview residents needed a reminder.
During the Shoreview City Council’s June 15 meeting, held via teleconference, Public Works Director Mark Maloney presented the 2019 annual report on the city’s compliance with its Municipal Separate Storm Sewer System (MS4) permit. Each year, Shoreview is required to hold a public hearing and presentation as a part of its report to the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency (MPCA).
Maloney said that throughout 2019, there were eight identified illicit discharges in Shoreview’s storm sewer system.
“In layperson’s terms, these are just things that are getting into the storm drainage system and into our chain of water bodies that shouldn’t be,” he explained. “Examples of these things were people putting grass clippings or yard waste into ponds, chemical or oil spills, or people just dumping chemicals, sadly, into catch basins, and things like that.”
When the Public Works Department becomes aware of instances like these, Maloney said, “we are triggered into action.” However, knowledge of such violations can be hard for the city to come by, according to Maloney, especially as residents aren’t always aware that what they are doing is illegal.
“More work was needed to educate the public and staff, (so) we developed a training module and we trained all of our outdoor maintenance staff in this area in 2019,” he said.
The Public Works Department has also done significant work to ensure that city ordinances regarding stormwater runoff at construction sites are standardized and being followed, Maloney said. In 2019, the city issued 81 written notices for violations of the erosion control standards.
“It involved both public and private development monitoring, meaning we (the city) aren’t exempt from these rules either,” Maloney said. “Our own projects are subject to the same sort of scrutiny and rules for stormwater management as private projects are.”
Construction sites are inspected biweekly during the construction season and following rain events, then monthly in the winter. Last year, the Public Works Department conducted 261 total inspections: 191 on construction sites larger than 1 acre and 71 on sites smaller than an acre.
Maloney said that such inspections were the direct result of the city having been granted a MS4 permit.
“This is a part of our business here in our Public Works Department in Shoreview that never existed in the past,” Maloney said. “This was driven by the requirements of this federal permit, and so we’ve done our best to absorb these responsibilities into our staff and, in some cases, we’ve created relationships and partnerships outside of our organization in order to perform these inspections.”
A public hearing was held as a part of the June 15 presentation, but no residents signed up to comment.
