A virtual run/walk called “Keep Moving,” presented by the Suburban Ramsey Emergency Coalition, will raise funds to assist neighbors who are suffering from the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Suburban Ramsey Emergency Coalition includes all local affiliates of the four major international service clubs (Rotary, Lions, Kiwanis and Optimists) along with the Shoreview and Roseville Area Community Foundations.
Those who register for the 3-mile run/walk will receive a printable race bib they can wear while participating. They will also receive coupons donated by various local restaurants and businesses. Participants may complete their favorite 3-mile distance anytime/anywhere between May 9 and August 9, 2021 and enter their run or walk time in the Events website.
The winners in each age category will receive a certificate suitable for framing.
The individual registration is $20 plus a processing fee; family registration is $40 plus processing fee. Register by going to www.suburbanramseycoalition.org/events. Donations are welcome and can be made on the “Keep Moving” website.
Over the past year, the coalition has awarded $150,170 in grants to local nonprofit service providers for food, housing and mental health/wellness services and has provided volunteer services. The organization is committed to continue to help local communities as long as neighbors need assistance due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Nonprofit service providers serving the Mounds View and Roseville Area School Districts may apply for grants to address food insecurity, housing instability or mental health/wellness in our community. The coalition prides itself in being quick and nimble to provide funds to local nonprofit providers that have immediate needs. Eighteen separate nonprofit groups, including Ralph Reeder Food Shelf, Northeast Youth and Family Services, Solid Ground, Every Meal and Keystone Community Services have received grants.
To find additional information on how to apply for a grant, go to: suburbanramseycoalition.org/grants.
— From press release
