The St. Odilia Musical Ministry is presenting its 30th Anniversary show “It’s a Wonderful Life a New Musical,” from Feb. 16 to 19 at St. Odilia Catholic Church.
This classic tale faithfully depicts the story of George Bailey and the heartwarming townspeople of Bedford Falls. Their collective journey reminds us of the true meaning of life, the power of faith, and the blessings of friendship, family & community. Throw in a fun-filled Charleston dance scene, and you are sure to be inspired as this timeless musical captures your heart and stirs your soul with the resounding truth that every life has significant value.
Administrative Manager Deb Darlin said this year’s musical includes themes surrounding mental health struggles, the power of faith, and the blessings of friendship, family and community.
“We felt really strong as a committee that this show is relevant to what’s going on in America to raise awareness of mental health struggles which are on the rise,” Darling said. “The whole idea that the power of faith and power of the community and family can really help people get through these struggles.”
This year’s cast of 38 is comprised of many families in the community.
Production Manager Jerry Ruhland said the people who started this ministry 30 years ago asked him to build the sets for the show.
“I’ve been here for most of those 30 years and we feel that the show is all grown up,” Ruhland said.
Over 100 volunteers fill roles on a variety of crew teams including sets, props, costumes, publicity, hospitality, ushers, artistic design, makeup design, administrative activities, ticket sales, orchestra, sound and lighting.
The show is directed by Michelle Schwantes, who has toured nationally with Boston Repertory Theater, Climb Theatre and Goggle Theatre. She has also worked with the Children’s Theatre Company of Minneapolis, Gremlin Theatre, Steppingstone Theatre, Stages Theatre, the Minnesota Renaissance Festival and more. She has extensive experience as an actor/educator, director, choreographer, producer and managing director.
“Our musical ministry is led by a committee of 10 who meet throughout the year to research show ideas that fit our mission, allow for a large cast of various ages, and include themes and messaging that will inspire our audience and all who participate,” Darling said.
Ruhland said part of the mission statement for the musical is to share Biblical and life-changing stories through theater and song.
“The core of our mission is we include everybody,” Ruhland said. “We have auditions but everybody makes the show and is a part of it.
