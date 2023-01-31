The St. Odilia Musical Ministry is presenting its 30th Anniversary show “It’s a Wonderful Life a New Musical,” from Feb. 16 to 19 at St. Odilia Catholic Church. 

This classic tale faithfully depicts the story of George Bailey and the heartwarming townspeople of Bedford Falls. Their collective journey reminds us of the true meaning of life, the power of faith, and the blessings of friendship, family & community. Throw in a fun-filled Charleston dance scene, and you are sure to be inspired as this timeless musical captures your heart and stirs your soul with the resounding truth that every life has significant value. 

