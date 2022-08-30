In response to the realities of the COVID-19 pandemic, Incarnation Lutheran Church coined the phrase “a church without walls,” meaning that church participation often happened outside the building.
The phrase has endured, becoming a representation of how Incarnation Lutheran Church has long been embedded within Shoreview and surrounding communities.
Incarnation’s Celebration Sunday event will take place from 9:45 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 11 in the open grassy area in front of the church. Incarnation Lutheran is located one mile north of Hwy 96 on County Road 49, 4880 Hodgson Road in Shoreview.
“Our theme for the weekend celebration is ‘60 Years of Grace’ — a reminder of what brought our community together sixty years ago and an encouragement for us to be that kind of welcoming, inclusive, gracious, presence for our community today,” said Kai Nilsen, senior pastor. “We hope many from the Shoreview-area community will join us to celebrate this milestone.”
In honor of the congregation’s anniversary, Incarnation is welcoming the community to join the celebration, both during the worship services, which take place at 9 and 10:30 a.m., as well as a family-friendly outdoor celebration, which will include food trucks, face painting, bounce houses, a climbing wall and a special community art project.
As a church without walls, Incarnation is welcoming community members to join in a special art project to celebrate its 60 years of ministry. Individuals and families are invited to help create a series of cloth banners that will be displayed in the congregation. To take part in this art project, you can join the celebration Sunday event. For those not able to attend, banners will be available in the office throughout September (as supplies last).
During the worship service, Incarnation has invited founding members of the congregation to offer a look back to the history of the church. These members will also take part in the congregation’s annual tradition to pass the faith on to the next generation through the annual Blessing of the Backpacks portion of the worship service.
During this portion of the service, the founding members will hand out carabiners for students to attach to their backpack for the school year. It’s a token that will remind them each day that they are part of the Incarnation family.
As part of the 60th anniversary celebration, Incarnation is gathering supplies and putting together birthday bags for its ministry partner Solid Ground. Supplies needed for the birthday bags can be donated anytime between now and Sept. 4.
