In Vino Veritas: Couple opens Shoreview’s first wine bar

Updated: July 19, 2023 @ 12:45 pm
Take a break from your phone, make real-life connections and sip some wine at In Vino Veritas, Shoreview’s new intimate wine bar.
Cory Morrison remembers the moment he knew he wanted to create In Vino Veritas.
It was Halloween night and he was at a small wine bar in Sauk Rapids with his wife Farzana. Farzana looked at Cory and said, “I could see us doing this.”
“That’s all I needed,” Cory said.
Cory says he and his wife Farzana stumbled into the wine bar business.
Cory was in the Navy and is a former electrician who never saw that as his passion, but he always knew it would pay the bills. But the dream of a wine bar has always been there for Cory. He always wanted to run his own business and at twenty-five, he wanted to start a bar in Amery, Wisconsin but did not have the money available for a down payment.
Farzana worked for 22 years in corporate America as a program manager and submitted her resignation just days after the wine bar’s opening.
The couple feels blessed to run their business in Shoreview, an “amazing” city where all the other business owners came together and supported the couple during their opening process.
The couple felt particularly welcomed by Doug McCulloh, the owner of the Winkin Rooster restaurant across the street who is one of the business owners who has helped without being asked.
“Shoreview is all about local owned,” Cory said. “They’re all about supporting their own, and I feel blessed to be in this area.”
Farzana was able to put her creativity to work when designing the relaxed atmosphere of the bar.
In Latin, the phrase “In Vino Veritas” means “In wine, there is truth”.
“The whole vibe and inspiration of this place is that we want to get to the truth,” Farzana said.
Farzana believes that the couple is trying to get away from the online culture existing in today’s society and would like their customers to have truthful, meaningful, face-to-face conversations inside of the bar. The couple hopes people can get turn off their phones and get the “truth” rather than the false reality that exists online.
“COVID really screwed up communication with people. People don’t get out there and shake hands anymore. They don’t say hi. They just keep their head down, texting on their phone,” Cory said. “Personal communication between people is what I wanted when I started this.”
In Vino Veritas is located at 1080 County Road E. West in Shoreview. Hours are 3-10 p.m. Tuesday-Thursday and Sunday and 3 p.m. to midnight on Friday and Saturday.
For more information, visit i-v-v.com/.
Sebastian Studier is an intern at Press Publications. He can be reached by calling 651-242-2775 or emailing intern1@presspubs.com.
