Slick conditions made things hazardous for the volunteers who participated in the annual Christmas Bird Count on Dec. 28.
“The people who were out, it shows their motivation level,” said Jim Howitz, coordinator of the Northeast Suburban Christmas Bird Count.
The CBC is a tradition organized by the National Audubon Society, and goes back 120 years. It began when early conservationists proposed a less harmful alternative to the destructive “Christmas hunts” that were popular around the turn of the century. By counting birds instead of shooting them, citizen scientists across the country have collected a scientific record of bird behavior that reveals important long-term patterns in the natural world.
Bird counts take place across the nation in December and January. The Northeast Suburban CBC, which includes portions of White Bear Lake, Hugo, Stillwater and Marine on St. Croix, always occurs on the final Saturday of December. For the past few years, the designated day has provided volunteers with a myriad of weather challenges.
The freezing rain that started in the morning kept many of the volunteers indoors for the first half of the day, and when temperatures warmed enough to melt the ice, not many birds were out and about in the weather.
“Our count was significantly lower than we expected, in number of individuals,” Howitz said. “We just didn’t have the number of people in the field, and with the rain, the birds aren’t flying. Hawks, eagles, even stuff like crows; you’re just not going to see as many.”
Only one red-tailed hawk was observed on the count: highly unusual, considering that you can find one perched along the metro freeways on almost any given day.
“Freezing rain is the worst possible weather for lots of animals,” Howitz said. “It makes that layer of snow impenetrable. Predators can’t blast through it to get to mice and shrews underneath.”
However, Howtiz said the lower numbers will not affect the long-term trends of data the CBC has collected for 120 years.
“The important thing is the long-term perspective,” Howitz said. “A bad year doesn’t pick up that; it picks up the bad weather. You feed that in as one of the factors that goes into the model.”
Some counters stayed indoors to watch home feeders. Smaller birds such as sparrows, blue jays and cardinals showed up at plenty of home feeders in the count area.
“Our species count wasn’t that bad, historically,” Howitz said. “We got 48 in one count day, so we weren’t that far behind (our typical numbers).”
One group of volunteers went out at 1 a.m. to look exclusively for owls. They managed to find four species, including the rarely seen long-earned owl.
Uncommon sightings included two white-throated sparrows and four snow buntings. Howitz said it’s the first time he’s seen a snow bunting on this count: these birds often spend winter further north. Observers in Stillwater were also treated to a sighting of a varied thrush, a bird of the western U.S. that occasionally shows up in Minnesota.
Howitz managed to visit the public access area next to the Xcel Energy Allen S. King plant in Bayport. The power plant keeps that part of the St. Croix River open, attracting waterfowl and other birds. This has been a reliable place for the CBC to gather observations for years, but Howitz wonders how the future closure of the plant will affect the bird density and diversity in the area.
“A lot of the open water in the state is going to disappear when fossil fuel plants close,” he said. Combined with the generally warmer winters, it’s difficult to predict how much it will affect the birds that choose to spend the winter in Minnesota instead of migrating south.
The 2019 CBC observations were consistent with the trend of southern species such as turkeys and red-bellied woodpeckers moving northward in range. Northern species such as evening grosbeaks are appearing less and less frequently in this region, suggesting a link to changing climate conditions.
As bird population trends continue to shift, neither ice nor snow will keep the CBC citizen scientists from their yearly mission.
“None of our people were killed or injured, which is pretty good,” Howitz said.
