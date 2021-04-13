Twin Cities Habitat for Humanity’s ReStore outlet has been working to reduce waste, help the environment and generate funds to build houses for area residents for more than a decade.
The ReStore home improvement outlet in New Brighton, open to the public, sells new and like-new furniture, appliances and building materials at discounted prices. The inventory comes from donations from individuals and companies.
ReStore is celebrating Earth Day by reducing waste and encouraging people to donate used goods to the store. It encourages people to recycle — by purchasing used goods and keeping tons of building materials and home furnishings out of landfills — and repurposing — by encouraging do-it-yourself projects, according to ReStore Director Pete O’Keefe.
“Our customers and donors tend to have a social purpose beyond donating or buying goods,” O’Keefe said. “They want items with value to go to someone who can use it and ReStore can make that happen. The best part is that proceeds from ReStore help build five affordable homes within the Twin Cities. It’s environmentally friendly, and a lot of good comes out of the process.”
ReStore expects to keep 3 million pounds of used items out of landfills this year and has kept more than 10 million pounds out of landfills over the past five years. This includes leftover building materials from construction and demolition, some of the biggest contributors to landfill waste, according to O’Keefe.
“The mission of ReStore is that all funds go directly into habitat homebuilding and their various programs,” O’Keefe said. “We’re taking usable items and giving them a second life, which is the ‘reuse’ and ‘repurpose’ of it all, and it goes to a good cause.”
The New Brighton store is located at 510 County Road D West. To learn more about ReStore, go to restore.tchabitat.org.
