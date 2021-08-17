Humane Society reopens programs and services to the public

Golden Valley — The Animal Humane Society (AHS) is preparing to fully reopen to in-person programming and services, including welcoming walk-in visitors to adoption centers. As we make these changes, safety of our staff, volunteers, and visitors is a top priority. Following state and federal health guidance, AHS is currently requiring masks indoors for all staff, volunteers, and visitors regardless of vaccination status.
Here are the many changes we’re looking forward to implementing in the coming days, weeks and months: • Adoption centers are now open for walk-in visitors. Appointments are no longer necessary for people interested in meeting adoptable animals at AHS. Visitors can stop into our adoption centers during regular business hours (weekdays, 12 to 8 p.m. and weekends, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.).
• Training classes return to all locations. Though our training and behavior program has offered both virtual and in-person options since early summer, we’re excited to re-introduce classes at all four AHS locations (Golden Valley, Woodbury, Coon Rapids, and St. Paul).
• Volunteer opportunities will become available at each of our three shelter locations.
• Intake and veterinary center lobbies are accessible to people with appointments. Vet center clients must wait in the lobby while their pets are being examined by our veterinary teams. We’re continuing to explore when it’s feasible to let the public back into vet center exam rooms and start offering owner-attended euthanasia services to the public.
• Education programs return to in-person. Many of our youth programs including day camps, Animal Academy, scout programs, and more are returning to a regular, in-person schedule this September. Watch our website for more information.
• Whisker Whirl, one of our biggest fundraising events, will be held Thursday, Sept. 30, at Quincy Hall in Northeast Minneapolis. Tickets are now on sale.
For more information go to: animalhumanesociety.org or call 952-435-7738.
— From press release
