Housing and business developments ahead for Shoreview

For her first State of the City address, Mayor Sue Denkinger focused on the mission, vision and value statements that will guide the city into the future.
“Our vision statement is to be a welcoming community that provides quality services, safe and beautiful neighborhoods, a vibrant economy and exceptional recreational opportunities,” Denkinger said. “Our mission is to foster community pride and create a high quality of life by providing exceptional services and amenities. And we also adopted eight values — being a welcoming community, inspiring health and wellness, open and honest government, to be innovative and collaborative, customer service stewardship, to be visionary in communications and engagement.”
Denkinger said parks continue to be a high priority for Shoreview, as the city recently completed its park system master plan. The city has held neighborhood and community meetings and examined demographics and recreation trends.
“The city is committed to continue providing exceptional recreation opportunities, and the plan represents a substantial investment to ensure that these opportunities remain for many years to come,” Denkinger said. “And soon we’ll be in the heart of summer, and community members will be able to enjoy a fantastic concert series and a children’s concert series and, of course, the always popular farmers market.”
The housing and economic development in Shoreview remains a highly attractive market, she noted. Denkinger said the city continues to see significant commercial and residential development, reinvestment and construction activity, despite post-pandemic impacts, rising interest rates and building costs.
“With our convenient location, our quality schools, wonderful parks and trails, and abundant lakes and open spaces, Shoreview is truly a desirable place to live, to work and to do business,” she said. “We’ve seen a wave of multifamily residential apartments and townhomes these past five years, and the city has partnered financially with the developers to incorporate affordable units within these projects, providing greater housing choices for all ages and income.”
The city continues to see redevelopment and growth in its business and commercial areas, including the Lex building located at 4100 Lexington Ave. and County Road F. Denkinger said it’s a project involving a major renovation of an older office building. An older vacant adjacent building was torn down to make way for a new upgraded parking area and entrance.
“The building is nearly fully leased with great companies, including technology company PTC, Progressive Insurance and the recent additions of Rainwater Financial and the Circle of Life administrative offices,” Denkinger said.
The city is working with private developers on two major redevelopment projects that will bring more housing and economic development to Shoreview.
“Rice Street crossing is a unique opportunity to redevelop in the city on an 11-acre parcel at the southwest quadrant of I-694 and Rice Street,” Denkinger said. “This property used to be home to the county’s public works maintenance facility, and has sat vacant for 20 years. The land is finally available for redevelopment now that the Rice Street/694 interchange project has been completed. The property has its challenges: further environmental cleanup will be required. But we’re now positioned to move forward with pursuing development that will transform this brownfield site into a project that benefits the community.”
The Scannell development is a master plan development of the 50-acre former Deluxe Corporate Campus. Denkinger said the development will include a mix of business park offices and industrial and multifamily housing on the highly visible and attractive site.
“The first phase of the eastern half of the product property is underway for two multitenant office manufacturing buildings that are total of 300,000 square feet. These new spaces will be wonderful additions for attracting new businesses and jobs,” she said. “The second phase, which is the western half of the property, will likely be developed after phase one with opportunities for med-tech facilities, offices and multifamily apartments, taking advantage of nearby schools and Island Lake Park.”
The City Council is committed to facilitating and fostering a positive economic climate for businesses to thrive and support affordable housing. “We have taken significant action by adopting an inclusionary housing policy that requires any housing project that has 20 or more units to incorporate in 10% affordability into the development,” Denkinger said.
The city is partnering with nonprofit housing agencies, including the Community Action Partnership of Ramsey & Washington County, Habitat for Humanity and the Rondo Community Land Trust.
“We have enhanced our down payment assistance programs offering low-interest financing for residents looking to improve their homes and for first-time home buyers in the community,” Denkinger said. “We have also created a new pilot and manufactured home improvement program to help those homeowners in need of necessary home improvements.”
Denkinger said that transportation has always been a high priority for Shoreview. The city is working with Ramsey County on planned improvements for 2023 and 2024. It includes construction on Hodgson Road from Gramsie Road to Highway 96, and an improved intersection at Hodgson Road and County Road J. The city is currently being analyzed for its planned 2024 street improvement project, which will rehabilitate approximately 4 miles of city streets.
“While our public transit options in Shoreview are limited and not greatly utilized, our Bikes and Trailways Committee continues to work with city leadership and staff on identifying trail priorities that provide connectivity for pedestrian traffic,” she said.
Shoreview’s long-term financial plan ensures financial stability to maintain its AAA bond rating. Denkinger said the city’s tax rate is one of the lowest in comparison to other similarly sized metropolitan communities, all while maintaining one of the highest quality-of-life survey ratings in the areas of inclusion and engagement.
Denkinger said that Shoreview continues its reputation as a welcoming community by joining the Just Deeds Coalition and condemning the use of discriminatory covenants.
“These were a popular tool in the early 1900s to limit those who could purchase houses in certain locations,” Denkinger said. “By joining the coalition, the city can help Shoreview residents discharge these covenants from their deeds free of charge. This is an important step for the city to recognize its history and make intentional progress towards racial equity in the community.”
Denkinger noted that 91 properties were found in Shoreview with discriminatory covenants.
Other upcoming priorities for the city include evaluating and adjusting the city’s code enforcement program and creating a climate action plan.
“As a city, we are committed to an open and accessible government and are making many efforts to increase our communications with residents through a variety of methods, including the city’s website and social media,” Denkinger said. “We also televise and stream all City Council and Planning Commission meetings. And, of course, all residents are always welcome to attend either one of those. It’s truly an honor and privilege to serve as the mayor of our great city, and I look forward to continuing to work together to make sure we have continued progress and success.”
Noelle Olson is the editor of the Shoreview Press and can be reached at shoreviewnews@presspubs.com or 651-407-1229.
