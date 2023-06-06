Housing and business developments ahead for Shoreview

Shoreview Mayor Sue Denkinger

 Noelle Olson | Press Publications

For her first State of the City address, Mayor Sue Denkinger focused on the mission, vision and value statements that will guide the city into the future.

“Our vision statement is to be a welcoming community that provides quality services, safe and beautiful neighborhoods, a vibrant economy and exceptional recreational opportunities,” Denkinger said. “Our mission is to foster community pride and create a high quality of life by providing exceptional services and amenities. And we also adopted eight values — being a welcoming community, inspiring health and wellness, open and honest government, to be innovative and collaborative, customer service stewardship, to be visionary in communications and engagement.”

