Hodgson Road to get a major face-lift

“The city of Shoreview has never had a project like this,” Public Works Director Mark Maloney said.
Ramsey County is planning to reconstruct Hodgson Road from Bridge Street to Gramsie Road, Rice Street between Hodgson Road and County Road F, and County Road F between Hodgson Road and Rice Street.
“This is a former Minnesota state trunk highway which was turned over to Ramsey County I believe in the late 1990s,” Maloney said. “I can’t find any record in Shoreview’s history of a significant improvement of this corridor and that goes back more than 60 years. The city has been working with Ramsey County for decades to come up with a vision for this corridor in the community.”
As part of Ramsey County’s Reconstruction of Hodgson Road, a cooperative agreement for right of way acquisition and design services, that includes cost share participation, is required between Shoreview and Ramsey County.
“This is just one step to keep the project moving forward,” Maloney said.
The right of way costs would be potentially funded by the city’s municipal state aid fund. The city’s current municipal state aid balance is not sufficient to cover the right of way cost. The city will need to apply to state aid for an advance from future year’s allocations. It is proposed that 75% of the design fee would be funded from the city’s water fund and 25% from the city’s sewer fund.
According to Maloney, preliminary plans for these proposed improvements have been developed collaboratively with city staff over the past few years. Due to changes in the roadway cross-section and addition of sidewalks, trails and required stormwater treatment, additional right of way is required in several locations throughout the corridor. Temporary easements are also required to allow construction of the public infrastructure.
Proposed improvements include:
Reconstruction of the pavement and geometric improvements.
Concrete curb and gutter.
Upgraded traffic signals.
Stormwater collection and treatment.
Replacement of Shoreview water and sanitary sewer systems.
Right of way acquisition costs for the project is shared 50% by the county and 50% by the city. Shoreview’s portion of the right of way costs is approximately $2.2 million.
“That is a conservative estimate,” Maloney said. “The county and the city are both working together to evaluate how that number can come down.”
The project will significantly impact portions of the city’s water distribution and sanitary sewer systems, requiring the city to cost share in the engineering design costs for the project. Shoreview’s portion of the design fee totals $60,776.
“This is a complete face-lift of this corridor,” Maloney said at the Oct. 3 City Council. “There is a lot being considered that is not there today including sidewalks and trails. We’ve come a long way to making this corridor look and act like something that belongs to our community.”
Maloney said construction will begin in 2023.
“There will be future City Council actions that will be required on this project,” Maloney said. “We will receive the feasibility report and to hold a public improvement hearing.”
The council unanimously approved the cooperative agreement for right of way acquisition and design services associated with the Hodgson road reconstruction.
“It’s a huge project,” Mayor Sandy Martin said. “And we’ve been waiting a long time for it.”
