As the holidays approach each year, many people turn to volunteering as a means of sharing the spirit of the season. Though the COVID-19 pandemic has led to the cancellation of many annual outreach efforts, the need is still there, perhaps even more so than before.
Meals on Wheels
The usual Thanksgiving Meals on Wheels program at Cretin-Derham Hall has been canceled this year. Most Meals on Wheels member programs will be delivering meals to elderly and disabled people earlier in the week to ensure that they have a meal for the holiday. However, Community Emergency Services Meals on Wheels will be open and operating on Thanksgiving Day and is in need of volunteers to deliver meals to clients. For more information, contact Volunteer Coordinator Melanie LaPointe at mlapointe@cesmn.org.
Ralph Reeder Food Shelf
The Ralph Reeder Food Shelf, a program of Mounds View Public Schools, is offering a Thanksgiving meal of turkey, sides and all the traditional fixings. For more information, including reserving a meal, call 651-621-6280 or visit www.moundsviewschools.org/foodshelf. Shoppers, drivers and other volunteers are also needed throughout the holiday season. Ralph Reeder Food Shelf is located in the Silver View Strip Mall, 2544 Mounds View Blvd. (formerly County Hwy. 10) in Mounds View.
Lutheran Social Services
Lutheran Social Services provides safe housing for youth experiencing homelessness throughout the Twin Cities metro. The organization is asking for food, hygiene and housing supplies, which can be dropped off through a “no-contact” method. Individuals and groups can also sign up to support a young person through annual Sponsor a Youth Holiday Gift program. For more information, visit lssmn.org/services/youth-homelessness/twin-cities.
Union Gospel Mission
Union Gospel Mission's annual free Thanksgiving food distribution is still a go for 2020, as is its Thanksgiving meal. The meal will be held from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 26, in the Men's Campus Chapel (435 E. University Ave., St. Paul). All are welcome, and no RSVP is required. For more information, visit ugmtc.org.
Salvation Army
The Salvation Army expects to see a greater need for its services this year due to the ongoing pandemic. Free meals will be served at the Harbor Light Center in Minneapolis (1010 Curie Ave.) on Thanksgiving Day, Christmas Eve and Christmas. All shifts for Thanksgiving Day are full, but those who are interested in being added to a backup list can call 651-746-3426. Volunteer servers are still needed for Christmas Eve and Christmas Day meals. The Salvation Army is also asking for volunteers to assemble boxes of food and basic necessities for clients. For more information, visit salvationarmynorth.org/twin-cities/volunteer.
Twin Cities Mutual Aid
The Twin Cities Mutual Aid Project maintains an online map to help people find and distribute essential items. The group tracks the supplies available, supplies needed and volunteer opportunities at more than 200 sites throughout the Twin Cities and surrounding suburbs. For more information about the project, visit tcmap.org. The map itself can be found at twin-cities-mutual-aid.org.
