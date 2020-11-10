Happy trails: City honors longest-tenured employee

Shoreview's longest-tenured employee is now entering his golden years.
Buildings and Grounds Superintendent Gary Chapman retired last month after more than four decades with the city. Chapman was first hired as a seasonal employee in 1975, then as a full-time parks maintenance worker in 1979 before being promoted to lead worker in the parks department in 1988. In 2000, he became the buildings and grounds superintendent and managed hundreds of projects, including major ones like the recent expansion of the Shoreview Community Center and renovation of the Shoreview Commons.
With almost 42 years of service to Shoreview, Chapman is the longest-tenured staff member in Shoreview's history. He officially retired on Oct. 30 and was honored with an official proclamation at the Nov. 2 Shoreview City Council meeting.
Mayor Sandy Martin read the proclamation recognizing Chapman for his service to the city and the positive contributions he has made.
“We congratulate Gary for a remarkable 41 1/2-year career with the city of Shoreview, and all of us wish Gary a very well-deserved retirement,” Martin read.
