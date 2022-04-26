There’s an old saying that long friendships are like jewels, polished over time to become beautiful and enduring.
This is true for Marilyn Bucher Silver, Carol Bourquin and Eleanor Pearson, who have had a longtime friendship spanning 82 years.
The three were 9 years old when they moved with their families to the Rustic Place, Rice and St. Marie Street neighborhood in Shoreview. They met each other at Silver’s birthday party and instantly became fast friends.
“When my family moved here in the fall of 1940, the war started a year later,” Bourquin said. “My dad went into the service and my brother-in-law was at Pearl Harbor, and everything changed.”
Silver said that even though the neighborhood was small, the neighbors did a lot of socializing. “From St. Marie Street to County Road E, there were only three houses at that time,” she said.
The girls didn’t have a TV while they were growing up, so they did other things to keep busy and have fun.
“We would play with our dolls, sew clothes for our dolls and we cut out furniture from the Monkey Wards catalog,” Silver said. “We would lay them out on a sheet on our Ping-Pong table.”
The girls also spent a lot of time walking, riding their bikes and hanging out at Breezy Point Beach on Lake Owasso.
“We were usually barefoot, and the pavement almost burned our feet,” Pearson said. “We also had winter fun sliding and skating on Lake Vadnais.”
The girls attended elementary school at the one-room 6 C school and spent eighth grade at the 6 D school on County Road F.
“We were picked up for school by our teacher, Mrs. Keagan,” Pearson said. “And in eighth grade we had to walk to school in the cold weather,” Bourquin added.
Bourquin recalled breaking her arm playing at 6 C. Silver and Pearson helped her get home. “That’s what friends do,” Bourquin said.
While attending White Bear Lake High School, the girls started a teenage club at the Hawaiian Nite Club for teens to have someplace to socialize and have some fun.
After graduation, the three young women began living their adult lives but promised to stay in touch and keep the friendship alive.
Both Bourquin and Silver went to art school, while Pearson went to nursing school. All three worked at the Ramsey County Preventorium, which closed in 1953. The preventorium’s purpose was to prevent active disease in children through good nutrition and exercise. Many of the children were under-nourished, and some became orphaned because of tuberculosis in their families.
“I worked in the kitchen at the preventorium and taught the cook how to make pie crust,” Silver said.
Bourquin lived in White Bear Lake for 10 years and spent time in Cuba when her first husband was in the military. She raised six children and has a handful of grandchildren and great-grandchildren. “I’m pretty sure I have 17 grandkids but after awhile, I quit counting,” she laughed. She currently lives in Oakdale with her daughter.
Pearson went to nursing school and moved to California.
“It was so easy to get work anywhere you wanted, and a lot of us went to California,” Pearson said. “I didn’t live there that long, and we all ended up taking a bus back home after visiting Hollywood.”
When she was 27 years old, Pearson met her husband of 66 years, Len, at a Swedish picnic.
The couple were married and lived in Paris, France, for approximately 14 months because the company Len worked for, 3M, sent him there for work.
“When we were looking for a house, there was a one-bedroom home for sale on Lake Jarvis, and Len didn’t think we should even bother looking at it since there was only one bedroom and we had one child at the time,” Pearson said. “But we went, and all I could see was the lake. And we bought it.”
Since Len was an engineer and worked with architects, the one-bedroom home soon was doubled in size. “It was my dream house,” Pearson said.
The couple are now living their golden years at Waverly Gardens in North Oaks. They have four children, six grandkids and are hoping for a great-grandchild soon.
After graduating from art school, Silver worked at a decorating studio for awhile and then worked for Ramsey County. She got married to her husband, Howie, and have three children and five grandchildren.
“I went back to work in 1972 at what is now Regions Hospital and worked there for 14 years,” Silver said. “Boy, has that hospital grown!”
Howie passed away nine years ago. Silver is currently living in a Presbyterian Homes complex in St. Paul.
Throughout the years, the women said they have shared sad and happy memories. They’ve even had a few little fights along the way, but they always found a way back to each other.
When asked why their friendship has lasted so long, they all said that they really like each other and are still learning from each other.
“When I was little, my grandfather lived with us for awhile, and during the war he died and his funeral was on my birthday,” Bourquin said. “Marilyn’s mother baked me a birthday cake and sent it over, and Marilyn never knew that for the longest time.”
“That’s the kind of stuff that we learn from each other,” she added.
One of their favorite memories is when Pearson came back from Paris, and the women got together at a restaurant on Dale Street.
“We had a lot to catch up on, and I just remember that we were laughing so hard,” Bourquin said. “It was a great time.”
The women, now in their early 90s, still get together for birthdays, luncheons and for any other excuse they can think of to see each other. They said when they get together, they pick up like they just spoke the day before, regardless of how long it has been or how far away they live from each other. They understand life is busy, and love is there.
“We understand each other, and we can’t hide much from each other and always come back together,” Pearson said.
“We’ve gotten along so well for so many years for the most part, and when we meet, we pick up right where we left off,” Silver added.
Shoreview Editor Noelle Olson can be reached by emailing shoreviewnews@presspubs.com or calling 651-407-1229.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.