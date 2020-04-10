A smartphone app developed by four Gen Z-ers is finding new resonance amid the current COVID-19 pandemic.
Pikup, its founders say, has a simple mission: to unite communities by connecting people needing something with those already out and about.
Say that you're making a Target run after work. You can use Pikup to notify a group of contacts — family, friends, neighbors, or others — of your plans and ask if they need anything. The app allows those contacts to request items and pay you back, and also gives you a small reward for your act of service.
Pikup is the brainchild of four 20-somethings, including Sam Lerdahl, a Shoreview native and 2017 graduate of Mounds View High School who is Pikup's chief technology officer. He and his teammates launched the app, originally called Runerra, while they were students at the University of Minnesota. Their hope was to streamline the process of running errands for others and to add a human touch to the delivery process.
“Before technology, asking your neighbor for sugar was commonly a thing, but now not so much. And why not? It should technically be even easier to connect with those you love and trust,” Lerdahl said. “We thought the app could be a really great opportunity to bring people together, and it allows for much more of a human connection than a traditional way of ordering something, since you actually know the person you're giving something to.”
In 2018, the Pikup team was selected for the Target + TechStar Retail Accelerator program, which supports startups through mentorship, fundraising resources and an investment from the retail giant. Its founders dropped out of college to participate in the program full time, and from there, their app took shape.
Though plenty of app-based delivery services already exist, CEO Bharat Pulgam said that Pikup's peer-to-peer model sets it apart from something like BiteSquad or DoorDash.
“The unique part about Pikup is that while you can still get your stuff to your door, we're using neighbors, so it's free, and it's community-based,” Pulgam said. “There's not a certain group of people doing pickups and a certain group of people receiving (them). If you're in a group, you're doing both actions: you're helping your community, and you're receiving help from others.”
Pikup also benefits merchants, according to Pulgam, as they can easily integrate the app into their stores and don't have to rely on a driver network to deliver their goods to consumers.
“The idea is that when we have a group on Pikup that, for example, loves Chipotle, a Chipotle is getting better traffic,” he explained. “Chipotle doesn't have to pay for deliveries. Chipotle is getting brand ambassadors, essentially. And for all those reasons, it's better for them to use us and not other services.”
In addition to Chipotle, Pikup currently has partnerships with several national chains, including Target, Starbucks and Dunkin Donuts, in addition to a number of local businesses. Those firms pay a monthly fee to be on the app's platform and commit to giving users initiating Pikups a small reward, such as a $5 gift card, for their effort. That, Pulgam said, allows the team to monetize the app while keeping it free for users.
Though Pikup isn't new, Lerdahl and Pulgam said that they’ve seen a significant increase in usage since COVID-19 made its way to Minnesota.
"Trips to the store are tougher to come by, and people are more worried about going out," said Lerdahl. “When people have downloaded the app, they've been much more aware that everyone is going through the same thing, and everyone needs a hand.”
"We have a real opportunity to help a lot of people," Pulgam added. "Our goal is to see how we can get into more neighborhoods. How can we bring some of these communities together on our platform?"
Pikup is currently available on both Apple's App Store and Google Play. Through April 20, 5% of all transactions processed through the app will be donated to Feeding America. For more information, visit pikup.io.
Elizabeth Callen can be reached at 651-407-1229 or shoreviewnews@presspubs.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.