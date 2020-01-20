Minnesota voters will have the opportunity to participate in a Presidential Nomination Primary March 3. This is Minnesota’s part in the national political party process of major political parties that are selecting their nominees for president. While Minnesota currently has four major parties, only the Democratic-Farmer-Labor and Republican parties have elected to participate in this year’s nomination primary.
Those who wish to vote absentee may apply online to have a ballot sent to them after Jan. 17. The application is found on the Minnesota Secretary of State’s website at mnvotes.org. This site serves as a voter information portal and provides information on how and where to vote in any upcoming election. It is also where to update voter registration information such as address or name changes. These changes must be made before Feb. 11 to be pre-registered, or can be made on the day voters go to the polls.
Presidential Primary FAQs
When is the primary?
March 3, 2020 (Polls open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.)
Where do I vote?
Use the Secretary of State's Polling Place Finder tool (pollfinder.sos.state.mn.us) to look up your Election Day polling place.
What's on the ballot?
Each major political party will have a separate ballot with its list of candidates for the office of President of the United States. Parties may also choose to have an "uncommitted" and/or write-in option available. Sample ballots will be posted in early January.
Can I vote early?
Yes. Absentee voting began Jan. 17. Voters can apply to have a ballot mailed to them or can vote in person at the county or at their city hall.
What is the Presidential Nomination Primary Election?
Legislation was passed in 2016 to establish a presidential nomination primary to award delegates as part of each major political party's presidential nomination process.
Only major political parties are eligible to participate in the presidential primary. Each party will have a separate ballot, and voters must indicate which party's ballot they wish to receive and sign an oath affirming, "I am in general agreement with the principles of the party for whose candidate I intend to vote."
Your party selection is considered private data. However, each voter's party selection is recorded and shared with the chairs of each major political party.
Precinct caucuses will still be held on Feb. 25 to develop policy positions to shape the party platform.
More information on the presidential nomination primary is available online at sos.state.mn.us/elections-voting/how-elections-work/presidential-primary or lwvmn.org/picking-the-president-part1.
